UPDATE: JPMorgan Resumes IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $385.00 (from $359.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading PSA from Neutral to Overweight. Public Storage (and the self-storage REITs) continues to benefit from a strong demand picture and still relatively muted move-out activity, which is translating into strong organic growth. Additionally, and more specific to PSA, the company has deployed a significant amount of capital in recent years toward acquisitions with significant lease-up potential, and this should help it to sustain a healthy overall growth pace as core growth moderates over time. Its less-levered balance sheet and significant retained cash flow should also provide it with ample dry power to continue to be quite active on the investment front. From a valuation perspective, we see the stock’s relative valuation as being attractive, particularly compared to EXR (including leveraged trading multiples). One other item worth noting is that PSA’s quarterly dividend has been stable at $2.00/share since 4Q 2016, setting the stage for outsized dividend growth at some point."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO