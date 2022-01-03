ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sprightly European stocks greet new year by hitting record high

By Marc Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncy9h_0dbO76GU00

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - World stock markets got 2022 off to a confident start on Monday after their third consecutive year of double-digit gains, while the dollar, oil prices and benchmark government bond yields all made early moves higher.

London's traders were enjoying their final day of festive rest, but mainland Europe saw a lively start, with the STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) notching up a quick record high after a flurry of encouraging data from the euro zone and eastern Europe.

The euro zone's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 58.0 in December from November's 58.4, but it matched an initial "flash" estimate despite a recent surge in coronavirus infections and was still comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. read more

"We're seeing some tentative but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede," said Joe Hayes, a senior economist at IHS Markit that compiles the PMI survey.

The data also showed firms' stocks of purchases rising at a survey-record rate in December. That meant the input prices index sank to an high eight-month low, even though it remains relatively high, allowing factories to raise their prices at a much slower pace.

"Easing inflation rates are again a welcome sign, but we're still in hot territory," Hayes added.

As trading settled, bourses in Germany (.GDAXI), France (.FCHI), Italy (.FTMIB) and Spain (.IBEX) rose between 0.8% and 1.1%, and 10-year German government bond yields - the benchmark for European borrowing costs - were up 4 basis points at their highest level since November. /FRX

The prospect of higher rates lifted euro zone bank stocks 1.2% (.SX7E) while carmakers (.SXAP) were up 1.8% (.SXAP) after both Tesla and Hyundai had issued bullish targets for this year. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhov7_0dbO76GU00
World stocks have seen $10 trillion surge in value in 2021

LIRA

In the currency markets, the euro zone data failed to lift the euro as focus remained on how much further the dollar (.DXY) could rise if the Federal Reserve hikes U.S. interest rates a number of times this year, as is currently expected.

Turkey's lira saw a bumpy start to the year, diving as much as 5% before a partial recovery, as its central bank revealed it had used up more than $3 billion of its reserves last month when the currency slumped to record lows.

Turkey's statistics agency also reported that annual inflation jumped far more than expected to 36% year-on-year in December, the highest since September 2002. read more

"This reflects a vicious cycle of demand-pull inflation, which is very dangerous because the central bank had implied the price pressure was from supply constraints, and that it couldn't do anything about it," said Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner at Spinn Consulting in Istanbul.

The commodity markets were quickly back in the swing of things after a stellar last 18-20 months for most of them.

Oil rose towards $79 a barrel on Monday, supported by tight supply and hopes of further demand recovery in 2022 spurred in part by a view that the Omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to shut down the global economy again.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to stick to a plan to raise output gradually at a meeting on Tuesday.

Brent crude , which leapt 50% last year and is up 80% from the COVID-triggered lows of 2020, rose $1 cents, or 1.3%, to $78.86 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.03 or 1.4%, to $76.24.

"Infection rates are on the rise globally, restrictions are being introduced in several countries, the air travel sector, amongst others, is suffering, yet investors' optimism is tangible," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Oben Mumcuoglu and Halilcan Soran in Istanbul Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock#Stoxx#Pmi#Ihs Markit#Fchi#Ftmib#German
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Euro Zone Inflation Hit a New Record High of 5% in December

Preliminary data showed Friday that headline inflation came in at 5% for the month, compared to the same month last year. The figure represents the highest ever on record. Money managers have been debating whether the ECB should be taking a more aggressive stance to combat rising prices. Euro zone...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stock futures drop 2% as hawkish Fed, Omicron dent new year rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stock index futures sank nearly 2% on Thursday as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant crushed investor sentiment.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits New Record, Nasdaq Takes a Spill

Monday's fairly broad market rally turned into more of a two-pronged move Tuesday as economic data and rising interest rates sparked gains in cyclical stocks. The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index reading for December declined 2.3 points to 58.7, well below estimates for 60.0 (anything above 50 represents expansion). However, Barclays economist Jonathan Millar saw in the numbers "significant easing of supply pressures, which is an encouraging sign with disruptions from the omicron variant likely not fully reflected in December."
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

US Stock Market Hits Record Highs, Apple and Tesla Drive Rally

The US stocks continue trading higher hitting record levels on the first day of 2022. It looks like investors have shrugged off concerns about the rising number of Covid Omicron cases. Wall Street investors welcomed the first trading day of 2022 with open arms as the US stock market touched...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open To Record High On New Manufacturing Data; Apple Hits $3 Trillion Cap

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points. This comes as global markets rallied, adding to Monday’s surge. Energy and economic recovery stocks were among today’s gainers. For instance, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares are up by over 6.46% today as crude prices rose and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) upgraded the oil services company.
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks buoyant as new year trading gets off to a positive start

LONDON — European stocks kicked off 2022 with a bang on Monday, with most major regional indexes closing higher on the first trading day of the new year. Germany's DAX provisionally ended up 0.8%, while France's CAC 40 closed 0.9% higher. Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.4% after a flat start to the session and Spain's IBEX was up 0.5%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy