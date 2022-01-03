ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares ended at all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 0.5% higher at a record close of 489.99 points.

The benchmark surged 22.4% in 2021, its second-best yearly performance since 2009, as economic stimulus measures, earnings growth and vaccine rollouts encouraged investors to pour money into the stock market.

"Although COVID-19 variants permeated the global economy, 2021 was the year of records with many bourses closing at or near record highs, while inflows into equities surpassed their largest accumulation ever ($928 billion)," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies.

"Peering into 2022, we expect volatility to rise."

Stock indexes in Germany (.GDAXI), France (.FCHI), Italy (.FTMIB) and Spain (.IBEX) were up between 0.5% and 1.4%, while London markets (.FTSE) were closed.

Automakers (.SXAP) led gains among European sectors with a 2.4% rise, following a slew of positive production reports and annual targets from global vehicle makers, including Hyundai and Tesla. read more

Banking stocks (.SX7P) gained 0.9%, tracking a rise in euro zone government bond yields. They were the best performing European sector in 2021, as a surge in inflation pushed traders to price in faster monetary policy tightening across the globe.

Planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) rose 3.4% after sources said it had provisionally exceeded its target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021. read more

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) jumped 8.9% after Citi upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell," expecting the German airlines to benefit from the reopening of Asian routes, particularly China.

Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) gained 4.9% as the brokerage upgraded the stock to "neutral".

A survey showed factory activity in the euro zone remained resilient in December, as factories took advantage of supply chain issues easing and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace. read more

While coronavirus cases saw a rapid increase in several parts of the world, investors were largely relieved by signs the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta one. read more

Italian truckmaker Iveco Group plunged 10.2% in its first day of trading on the Milan bourse, after it was spun off from CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI). read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
#European Stocks#Stock Indexes#Omicron#Pan European#Stoxx#Jefferies#Fchi#Ftmib#Tesla#Lufthansa#Citi#Asian#Air France
The Independent

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat the European Union s statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's BPER set to improve offer for Carige - sources

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI)is preparing to improve its offer for ailing peer Carige (CRGI.MI)to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia (CAGR.PA), two sources close to the matter said. Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and demanded a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.79% to $313.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.79 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks slump, Treasury yields rise on fear of a faster Fed pullback

BOSTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid and Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after meeting minutes released by the Federal Reserve indicated that it might not only raise interest rates sooner than expected but could also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Global stocks tumble after Fed signals faster rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have tumbled after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Benchmarks in London and Frankfurt opened down more than 1%. Tokyo lost nearly 3%. Notes from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low rates are no longer needed. Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Pound dips on dollar strength; UK service PMIs hit 10-month low

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The pound slipped versus the dollar and euro on Thursday, hurt by dollar gains after the Fed meeting minutes, while investors weighed up the extent to which easing fears around the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would translate into economic gains. Risk-sensitive currencies such as the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting for clues about plans to wean markets off pandemic-era stimulus measures. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% a day after the broad index pulled back from a record high as technology shares fell. The...
STOCKS
