COVID-19 updates: Classes in Chicago canceled for 4th day

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 837,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

About 62.5% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Jan 9, 9:28 PM

As negotiations between city officials and the teacher’s union continue, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Twitter Sunday night that classes will be canceled for a fourth day, on Monday.

"Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday," she tweeted.

Lightfoot said that though they have been negotiating hard, there has not been "sufficient progress" for a return to class to be announced.

"We will continue to negotiate through the night and will provide an update if we have made substantial progress," she wrote.

Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s third-largest school district, has been in talks with the teachers’ union over remote learning and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the Chicago Teachers Union wants the option of returning to remote learning, and most members are refusing to teach in person until an agreement is reached.

Jan 9, 6:36 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and "is experiencing symptoms," her office said in a statement Sunday.

She is recovering at home.

Ocasio-Cortez is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in the fall, her office said, adding that the congresswoman encourages everyone to get boosted and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jan 9, 9:57 AM

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Abbott Labs will provide Chicago public schools 350,000 COVID-19 tests amid the omicron surge and the impasse between the teacher's unions and the school district to return to classrooms.

"I am committed to seeing our kids and teachers safely in classrooms ASAP. I want to thank the CEO of Abbott, Robert Ford, who was committed to helping get kids back to school by providing rapid antigen tests, along with the team at SHIELD Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement Saturday.

"Together, they turned over every stone ... I appreciate their hard work, along with that of my staff who worked nonstop behind the scene to get this done," he said.

Chicago Public Schools canceled classes last week amid negotiations over remote learning and COVID-19 safety measures.

City leadership, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, had asked teachers to continue in-classroom instruction, but 88% of the Chicago Teachers Union's leadership and 73% of its members voted last week in favor of remote education.

Jan 8, 8:11 PM

The state of New York has told 40 hospitals they must turn away nonessential, nonurgent elective surgeries for the next two weeks in response to low bed capacity. Most of the hospitals are located in upstate New York.

The determination was made after the hospital locations were added to the list of "high risk regions" by the state department of health due to 90% of beds being occupied according to the seven-day average.

"We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement Saturday. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."

All of the hospitals in three regions -- Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Central New York -- are included in those 40 facilities.

Jan 8, 4:28 PM

New York state recorded 90,132 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths on Friday.

11,843 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the state. Of the hospitalized, 42% are cases where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission, the governor's office said.

"There is an answer to this winter surge and it's simple: the vaccine and the booster," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. Parents and guardians don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible."

As of Friday, data showed the omicron variant represented 94% of sequences uploaded by New York State between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6, according to the governor's office.

Jan 7, 6:38 PM

Los Angeles County saw over 43,000 new cases in one day, a new record, health officials announced Friday.

This beats Thursday's previous record high of 37,000.

There are 2,902 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the county, according to health officials.

L.A. County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted that vaccinated individuals are "between 10 and 30 times less likely to need hospital care than those unvaccinated."

"Every resident can also do their part to protect our healthcare personnel and hospitals. Please get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible if eligible," she said in a statement.

-ABC News' Alex Stone

Jan 7, 4:36 PM

The U.S. recorded more than 705,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday and is currently averaging 586,000 new cases per day -- the highest ever recorded during the pandemic. new federal data shows.

With a total confirmed case count of 58.8 million COVID-19 infections, this means one in approximately every five Americans have tested positive for the virus.

New York City is currently recording the country's highest case rate, followed by New Jersey and New York state

Meanwhile, the U.S. is reporting an average of about 1,200 new COVID-19 deaths per day, up by about 10% in the last week.

The death toll currently stands at 834,000, meaning about 1 in every 393 Americans has died from COVID-19.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Jan 7, 5:00 PM

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces the risk of teenagers developing MIS-C, a dangerous inflammatory condition, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Friday.

MIS-C is a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed such as the heart, lungs and kidneys. It tends to appear in kids and adolescents two to six weeks after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A teenager receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field, during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines, April 6, 2021, in Detroit.

Researchers looked at children and teens between ages 12 and 18 from 24 hospitals across the country.

They found that the vaccine was 91% against MIS-C. Of the children who were critically ill with MIS-C and required life support, all were unvaccinated.

"No fully vaccinated patients with MIS-C required respiratory or cardiovascular life support, as opposed to 39% of unvaccinated MIS-C patients who did," the authors wrote.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

Jan 7, 2:17 PM

About half of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York City were originally admitted for other reasons, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Across the state, 42% of COVID-19 patients entered hospitals for reasons unrelated to the virus, such as a car accident, and only learned they were positive during their stays, Hochul said during a press conference Friday.

This is the first time that New York has differentiated between patients who go to hospitals to get care for COVID-19 and those who seek out care for other issues but test positive upon arrival.

New York Governors Office - PHOTO: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at COVID briefing, Jan. 7, 2022.

Hochul also asked New Yorkers who have mild symptoms to not got to emergency rooms to get tested or treated because many hospitals are currently understaffed.

"If you're an adult with very minor symptoms, you can handle a runny nose. You can handle the throats being a little sore, a little bit of a cough. Just treat as if you would the flu, all the protocols," she said. "But please don't overburden our emergency rooms."

Hochul added that nearly 20% of all emergency rooms in the state are made up of people who are there only to get tested for COVID-19.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

Jan 7, 1:27 PM

The White House and USPS have finalized a plan to mail out 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans, a source briefed on the plan told ABC News.

It comes as the first contract to produce the tests was awarded to a testing company Thursday night, a White House spokesperson confirmed.

The main issue that was delaying the finalization of the plan was whether or not USPS can retain 40,000 temporary holiday season workers to help deliver the tests.

However, it's not clear how many tests will be available from the first contract or how exactly USPS will deliver them. The White House has been vague on the timeline and has yet to launch a website through which Americans can order the tests.

The USPS-White House deal was first reported by The Washington Post

-ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman, Cheyenne Haslett and Sasha Pezenik