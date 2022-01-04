ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: UBS Starts Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) at Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

UBS analyst John Hodulik initiates coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Cyxtera (CYXT) with a Neutral rating and $14 PT....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Resumes CareMax Inc. (CMAX) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) PT Lowered to $306 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith lowered the price target on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) to $306.00 (from $400.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Buy

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $237.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish downgraded Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Ubs#Data Center#Centurylink#Cyxt#Neutral#Ebitda#M A#Reit
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts 2Seventy Bio (TSTV) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Yaron Werber initiates coverage on 2Seventy Bio (NASDAQ: TSTV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Bilibili (BILI) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang initiates coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $86.00. The analyst comments "BILI is a leading online community-oriented video platform targeting Generation Z (Gen Z) users. The Company is uniquely positioned as a vertical leader in China’s online video and entertainment sector focused on quality PUGC content and distinct community culture, which allows it to enjoy high user stickiness. While started as a Gen-Z oriented online video platform for ACG content, BILI has evolved into a full-spectrum online video and entertainment platform covering diversified content (lifestyle, gaming, education, beauty, etc.) and services (mid-to-long and short videos, live streaming, eSports, etc.) We believe this transformation allows BILI to appeal to a wider user base and build a more comprehensive online entertainment platform, which in turn should result in expanded TAM and monetization opportunities. We initiate coverage on BILI with a Buy rating and a PT of $86."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts Zscaler (ZS) at Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $400.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of ZS with an Overweight rating and a $400 price target, which is based on 38x EV/CY23E Sales. The volume and sophistication of cyber attack's is increasing at an alarming rate, and the only way to effectively defend against an attack is to deploy a Zero Trust architecture, in our view. While many vendors are now marketing Zero Trust offerings, not all platforms were created equal. We believe Zscaler offers.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce falls in after hours as UBS cuts rating to neutral

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell more than 2% in after-hours trading, Tuesday, after UBS analyst Karl Keirstead cut his rating and price target on the cloud-based business software company's stock. Keirstead took down his rating on Salesforce (CRM) to neutral from buy, and lowered his stock-target price to $265 a share...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

UBS Downgrades Adobe To Neutral, Slashes Price Target By 9.4%

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $575, down from $635. The price target implies a 3.79% upside. UBS rerated on concerns that tech spending was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021 and that this phenomenon will pressure Adobe's growth rate in 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Renalytix AI Plc. (RNLX) at Buy

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro initiates coverage on Renalytix AI Plc. (NASDAQ: RNLX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Renalytix with a Buy rating and $24 price target. Renalytix is an early-stage commercial, platform-based diagnostics company that seeks to improve physician decision-making by identifying early-stage renal disease with its blood-based, proprietary KidneyIntelX test, to enable early intervention which can slow the progression of kidney disease and help prevent kidney failure. RNLX addresses a large initial $11B market, and we are not aware of any competition. We believe RNLX can expand itstestlabel from ~12 million patientsto ~37 million patients and expand its market opportunity. We believe RNLX is positioned to benefitfrom the rising tide of implementing proactive precision medicine, which is well understood in early cancer detection, but hasn't yet been applied to kidney disease."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Zillow Group (ZG) at Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiates coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Peerperform rating and a price target of $75.00. The analyst comments "After seeing shares decline by ~55% in 2021 following a strong year in 2020, ZG’s shares are struggling to find catalysts without a clear strategic direction on what’s next for the company after the recent decision to wind down its Homes business. The core PA business is likely to see deceleration from a) tougher comps, and b) slowdown in real-estate transaction activity. The core IMT EBITDA margin likely peaked in FY21. Overall, the fundamental outlook is mixed. Having said that, shares are trading at 16x IMT EBITDA, which is a significant discount to LT averages. Shares should find downside support around these levels, but we struggle to catalysts that will improve sentiment near-term."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Starts HashiCorp Inc (HCP) at Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) with a Sector Weight rating. The analyst comments "With accelerating cloud growth and IT platform modernization Year-2 post-COVID, we’re positive on the NT and secular outlook for multi-cloud infrastructure management vendor HashiCorp. With its industry standard Terraform infrastructure-as-code (IaC) cloud provisioning and Vault zero-trust secrets management, Hashi has strong prospects for becoming the dominant independent cloud management platform. However, with execution risk broadening in security, networking, and application deployment into a more strategic platform; the challenge of open-source monetization; and forecast for ongoing steep losses, coupled with the recent instability of software valuations, at 42.1x EV/CY22E revs, we look for a more attractive entry point."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Chardan Capital Markets Downgrades Exicure (XCUR) to Neutral

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Keay Nakae downgraded Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $0.40. THe analyst comments "As a development stage company, accurate valuation is more complex and requires a number of forward assumptions, which at best are inexact. We have used an NPV analysis to establish our 12-month price target of $0.40. Our analysis considers future estimated revenue out to 2033 from commercial sales of its SNA therapeutics. Our model currently assumes a probability of success of 15% each for its SCN9A program for neuropathic pain, hair loss, hair restoration, Huntington's disease, Angelman syndrome, and Friedreich's ataxia candidates, and 5% for all other programs, which we apply as a haircut to their future projected revenue/royalty streams, to capture the remaining clinical and regulatory risk associated with these early stage development programs. We use a WACC of 16% as our discount rate."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg initiates coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As growth in the digital health space accelerates, partly given the pandemic’s impact on mental health, Pear is well positioned to leverage a first-mover advantage in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). PDTs are software solutions (apps) that, like prescription drugs, treat disease (often through delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy) and 1) have been studied in clinical trials, 2) have regulatory authorization, 3) are available by prescription only, and 4) may be reimbursed. Because reimbursement is the gating factor to commercial success of Pear’s PDTs and payer adoption has been slow but steady to date, a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022. However, we think a reimbursement inflection point is approaching and see a path for Pear to rapidly scale with commercial and pipeline products once streamlined regulatory/access frameworks for PDTs are in place in 2022/2023. As such, we initiate coverage with a Buy/High Risk rating and $13 price target."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Nike (NKE) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on Nike (NYSE: NKE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $190.00. The analyst comments "We view Nike as a best-in-class athletic name, with its FY25 playbook supporting a mid-teens EPS CAGR and $6.50 in earnings power. As industry leader in the attractive global athletic category and with its positioning as a lifestyle brand that can leverage what we think are durable trends like casualization and the prioritization of health & wellness, we believe Nike emerges from the pandemic as a more profitable company poised for longer-term outperformance. Our PT is based on 40x 2022E EPS and represents a ~90% premium to the market multiple vs. the ~60% premium where shares have historically traded, which we think is justified given: (1) a very attractive industry backdrop, with what we view as sustainable demand trends well beyond the pandemic and (2) substantial margin expansion opportunity as the company leans.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Neutral, Following Acquisition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BTIG analyst David Larsen downgraded Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $280.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Vocera Communications click here....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Downgrades Avrobio Inc. (AVRO) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Yun Zhong downgraded Avrobio Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) from Buy to Neutral. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Avrobio Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Avrobio Inc. click here. Shares of Avrobio Inc. closed at $2.56 yesterday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy