ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Cities with the most expensive homes in Boise metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2CQJ_0dbIokj300
ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Boise metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Boise using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuLSS_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#24. Lowman, ID

- Typical home value: $289,269
- 1-year price change: +20.0%
- 5-year price change: +87.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZwGK_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#23. Homedale, ID

- Typical home value: $290,739
- 1-year price change: +21.9%
- 5-year price change: +98.0%

Stacker

#22. Marsing, ID

- Typical home value: $336,855
- 1-year price change: +19.9%
- 5-year price change: +98.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jisFt_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#21. Idaho City, ID

- Typical home value: $341,831
- 1-year price change: +21.3%
- 5-year price change: +84.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8CFz_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#20. Grand View, ID

- Typical home value: $348,317
- 1-year price change: +22.0%
- 5-year price change: +84.2%

Stacker

#19. Bruneau, ID

- Typical home value: $390,850
- 1-year price change: +24.2%
- 5-year price change: +90.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8kTG_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#18. Emmett, ID

- Typical home value: $398,291
- 1-year price change: +21.2%
- 5-year price change: +95.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOdhw_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#17. Murphy, ID

- Typical home value: $404,113
- 1-year price change: +16.6%
- 5-year price change: +90.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dw7R6_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#16. Caldwell, ID

- Typical home value: $420,107
- 1-year price change: +20.7%
- 5-year price change: +147.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qB2yr_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#15. Greenleaf, ID

- Typical home value: $425,807
- 1-year price change: +21.3%
- 5-year price change: +149.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDHOj_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#14. Nampa, ID

- Typical home value: $435,679
- 1-year price change: +19.7%
- 5-year price change: +143.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9Xnm_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#13. Horseshoe Bend, ID

- Typical home value: $444,392
- 1-year price change: +20.3%
- 5-year price change: +87.1%

Stacker

#12. Kuna, ID

- Typical home value: $472,309
- 1-year price change: +14.2%
- 5-year price change: +124.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rZSs_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#11. Parma, ID

- Typical home value: $491,093
- 1-year price change: +20.4%
- 5-year price change: +144.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLaLl_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#10. Ola, ID

- Typical home value: $497,206
- 1-year price change: +26.2%
- 5-year price change: +109.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSxtW_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#9. Middleton, ID

- Typical home value: $517,773
- 1-year price change: +21.3%
- 5-year price change: +136.6%

Stacker

#8. Boise, ID

- Typical home value: $533,538
- 1-year price change: +11.1%
- 5-year price change: +118.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uAq8_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#7. Wilder, ID

- Typical home value: $534,605
- 1-year price change: +21.2%
- 5-year price change: +138.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVqkh_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#6. Garden City, ID

- Typical home value: $548,136
- 1-year price change: +12.1%
- 5-year price change: +114.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QarZU_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#5. Meridian, ID

- Typical home value: $573,190
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +114.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GLky_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#4. Sweet, ID

- Typical home value: $581,439
- 1-year price change: +25.2%
- 5-year price change: data not available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQsD3_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#3. Melba, ID

- Typical home value: $601,458
- 1-year price change: +22.7%
- 5-year price change: +144.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfpkA_0dbIokj300
Stacker

#2. Star, ID

- Typical home value: $647,713
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +119.1%

Stacker

#1. Eagle, ID

- Typical home value: $908,942
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +119.6%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marsing, ID
City
Idaho City, ID
City
Garden City, ID
City
Emmett, ID
City
Nampa, ID
City
Lowman, ID
City
Meridian, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
City
Greenleaf, ID
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Melba, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
City
Horseshoe Bend, ID
City
Kuna, ID
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Boise Metro#Homed
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy