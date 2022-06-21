ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Cities with the most expensive homes in Bangor metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD6c8_0dbInDkz00
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Bangor metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Bangor using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeETb_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#29. Millinocket, ME

- Typical home value: $123,488
- 1-year price change: +21.1%
- 5-year price change: +56.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvrqF_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#28. Corinna, ME

- Typical home value: $135,721
- 1-year price change: +29.7%
- 5-year price change: +71.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUfjH_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#27. Greenbush, ME

- Typical home value: $137,667
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +102.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlstT_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#26. Dexter, ME

- Typical home value: $154,935
- 1-year price change: +17.2%
- 5-year price change: +35.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j86Er_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#25. Lee, ME

- Typical home value: $164,387
- 1-year price change: +10.2%
- 5-year price change: +63.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGDjR_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#24. Enfield, ME

- Typical home value: $166,691
- 1-year price change: +21.9%
- 5-year price change: data not available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbRG1_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#23. Lincoln, ME

- Typical home value: $173,582
- 1-year price change: +19.6%
- 5-year price change: +100.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYw2K_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#22. Stetson, ME

- Typical home value: $189,829
- 1-year price change: +18.1%
- 5-year price change: +51.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKGGg_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#21. Exeter, ME

- Typical home value: $200,946
- 1-year price change: +21.6%
- 5-year price change: +83.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLOgv_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#20. Old Town, ME

- Typical home value: $202,963
- 1-year price change: +18.0%
- 5-year price change: +60.3%

Stacker

#19. Milford, ME

- Typical home value: $209,181
- 1-year price change: +19.1%
- 5-year price change: +68.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWyC7_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#18. Corinth, ME

- Typical home value: $213,617
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +48.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkIUS_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#17. Newport, ME

- Typical home value: $228,463
- 1-year price change: +17.0%
- 5-year price change: +65.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p52By_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#16. Bangor, ME

- Typical home value: $233,209
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +65.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pibVH_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#15. Hudson, ME

- Typical home value: $234,594
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +38.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAbIB_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#14. Eddington, ME

- Typical home value: $245,754
- 1-year price change: +18.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFO9F_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#13. Bradley, ME

- Typical home value: $248,121
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +62.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyqCI_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#12. Brewer, ME

- Typical home value: $248,822
- 1-year price change: +14.7%
- 5-year price change: +64.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfjdC_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#11. Veazie, ME

- Typical home value: $250,861
- 1-year price change: +10.6%
- 5-year price change: +48.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fI3NN_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#10. Newburgh, ME

- Typical home value: $260,033
- 1-year price change: +22.6%
- 5-year price change: +69.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP5zs_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#9. Clifton, ME

- Typical home value: $260,255
- 1-year price change: +36.4%
- 5-year price change: +87.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnA78_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#8. Carmel, ME

- Typical home value: $268,527
- 1-year price change: +20.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjQc1_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#7. Levant, ME

- Typical home value: $275,670
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +70.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s22RK_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#6. Orono, ME

- Typical home value: $279,521
- 1-year price change: +25.6%
- 5-year price change: +52.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvbQT_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#5. Orrington, ME

- Typical home value: $283,310
- 1-year price change: +17.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUt4T_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#4. Glenburn, ME

- Typical home value: $294,065
- 1-year price change: +15.1%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flveQ_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#3. Hampden, ME

- Typical home value: $304,979
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +59.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdZZF_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#2. Hermon, ME

- Typical home value: $307,513
- 1-year price change: +16.6%
- 5-year price change: +70.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTynp_0dbInDkz00
Stacker

#1. Holden, ME

- Typical home value: $314,552
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +49.4%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stetson, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Millinocket, ME
City
Exeter, ME
City
Dexter, ME
City
Newburgh, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Bangor, ME
Real Estate
City
Enfield, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Corinna, ME
City
Hampden, ME
City
Hudson, ME
City
Corinth, ME
City
Greenbush, ME
City
Eddington, ME
Bangor, ME
Business
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Orono, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
City
Glenburn, ME
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Mortgage
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy