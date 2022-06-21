ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Allentown metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPKa5_0dbInBzX00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Allentown metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Allentown using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrytv_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#30. Allentown, PA

- Typical home value: $246,819
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +67.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCuHq_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#29. Freemansburg, PA

- Typical home value: $250,450
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +64.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSWqx_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#28. Lehighton, PA

- Typical home value: $250,640
- 1-year price change: +16.5%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwKSa_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#27. Phillipsburg, NJ

- Typical home value: $255,684
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +73.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BV2e_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#26. Pen Argyl, PA

- Typical home value: $256,823
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +55.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zpX8_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#25. Jim Thorpe, PA

- Typical home value: $257,126
- 1-year price change: +23.5%
- 5-year price change: +74.3%

Stacker

#24. Slatington, PA

- Typical home value: $272,689
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +50.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F245d_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#23. Bangor, PA

- Typical home value: $278,298
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +59.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYrpb_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#22. Alpha, NJ

- Typical home value: $286,961
- 1-year price change: +19.5%
- 5-year price change: +65.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElWaX_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#21. Coplay, PA

- Typical home value: $291,991
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNm3G_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#20. Northampton, PA

- Typical home value: $293,456
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +56.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jU8fP_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#19. Walnutport, PA

- Typical home value: $297,929
- 1-year price change: +15.6%
- 5-year price change: +55.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHUJz_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#18. Bethlehem, PA

- Typical home value: $298,600
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +59.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4EdD_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#17. Alburtis, PA

- Typical home value: $302,108
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.3%

Stacker

#16. Hellertown, PA

- Typical home value: $306,016
- 1-year price change: +11.6%
- 5-year price change: +56.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbtjp_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#15. Tatamy, PA

- Typical home value: $307,832
- 1-year price change: +16.3%
- 5-year price change: +57.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubaw6_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#14. Easton, PA

- Typical home value: $308,972
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6lNS_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#13. Wind Gap, PA

- Typical home value: $314,088
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +54.4%

Stacker

#12. Belvidere, NJ

- Typical home value: $316,910
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +45.1%

Stacker

#11. Emmaus, PA

- Typical home value: $317,954
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQoR8_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#10. Bath, PA

- Typical home value: $325,150
- 1-year price change: +16.0%
- 5-year price change: +53.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4IUV_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#9. Oxford Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $325,691
- 1-year price change: +14.7%
- 5-year price change: +45.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4Ls9_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#8. Washington Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $328,239
- 1-year price change: +15.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.0%

Stacker

#7. Nazareth, PA

- Typical home value: $368,625
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%

Stacker

#6. Macungie, PA

- Typical home value: $390,544
- 1-year price change: +17.7%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%

Stacker

#5. Hackettstown, NJ

- Typical home value: $405,896
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +53.4%

Stacker

#4. Schnecksville, PA

- Typical home value: $412,331
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JA6tz_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#3. Coopersburg, PA

- Typical home value: $422,971
- 1-year price change: +16.0%
- 5-year price change: +45.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ea3tW_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#2. Hardwick Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $427,095
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +45.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOVxA_0dbInBzX00
Stacker

#1. Blairstown Township, NJ

- Typical home value: $432,482
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.5%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macungie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Easton, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Coopersburg, PA
Allentown, PA
Business
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Real Estate
City
Bangor, PA
City
Coplay, PA
City
Schnecksville, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy