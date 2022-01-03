Durham Police ID 2 shooting victims found dead in parking lot

Durham police identified two men found shot dead in a parking lot on Sunday morning.

On Monday, police said the victims were Tony Rashawn Smith Jr., 22, and Jalen Ramon Mills, 19, both of Durham.

Durham police officers responded to a call about the shooting Sunday morning in the 4900 block of South Miami Boulevard near RTP.

Officers arrived at the scene at 1:36 a.m. and found the two young men in a parking lot at an apartment complex. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This continues to be an active investigation, police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.