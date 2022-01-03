ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'You never imagine it can happen from the flu': 38-year-old woman still unresponsive after flu diagnosis

By Sarah Fili
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kr7cI_0dbGf6NN00

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha family is urging people to get the flu shot as their daughter continues to fight for her life after getting the virus two years ago.

The young mother has been unresponsive and is now in long-term care.

Her family said it all started with a flu diagnosis.

Last year, Douglas County saw a record low flu season, but this year, they say many have let their guards down. Vaccinations are down and cases are surging.

This family said their daughter's life may have been different if she'd have gotten hers.

“She got her CT scan yesterday. So, it's not worse, but it's not better,” said Vicky Bookout, Crystal’s mom.

Hospital beds have been the reality for crystal Velasquez after a flu diagnosis two years ago.

“Crystal is at Madonna now. And she was on a vent, but now she's on the extended care. Where she'll be, I mean, the rest of her life,” Bookout said.

Now 38, her family said she's been in a mostly unresponsive state since 2019.

“It's even hard to go up there and see her but then it's harder to leave her,” Bookout said.

She's made some small improvements, they said.

“She laughs and she smiles now. And she didn't do that on the vent unit. But she's doing it now,” Bookout said.

But her life is vastly different than it was before.

A Seahawks football fan, lover of music and giving soul, Velasquez's family says she started to feel sick in early December 2019.

After getting medication for her influenza diagnosis, they say she was sent home.

Then, they say she went back for a chest X-ray, which revealed pneumonia, but was again, sent home.

“She came by the house and said she couldn't breathe. And she was coughing. She couldn't breathe. She couldn't do anything,” Bookout said.

Her mom said she was rushed to the hospital and intubated that shock to her body caused her to have a stroke.

Those moments would be some of the last her mom would have with her while conscious.

“She did tell me she didn't want to die because she just had a bad feeling that something was wrong,” Bookout said.

"You don’t ever think this is going to happen to your child, especially from the flu.”

Bookout said the recovery has been hard and she believes the flu shot could have helped.

“I think if she's have had the shot, I think she had a better chance that she when she got so sick, where she couldn't breathe because she couldn't breathe, she got to the hospital. So, I don't think people understand unless they go through it or see someone in that state or have a loved one that state of mind,” Bookout said.

They hope their daughter will continue to improve and want others to take every virus seriously and get vaccinated.

It could save your life.

“I know people that don't believe in those shots, the flu shots, and that's up to them. And I have nothing against him for that. But I know it's not going to stop me,” Bookout said.

To help the family financially, click here.

According to the health department, almost 50% of the county's flu cases were reported in the last week. Most pharmacies give out the shot for free.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Douglas County, NE
Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Omaha, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
Person
Madonna
The Hill

Economy adds disappointing 199K jobs in December as omicron emerges

The U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December as the omicron variant of COVID-19 began to spread through the country, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. While the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November, last month’s job gain fell far short of projections. Economists expected the U.S. to have added roughly 420,000 jobs last month after several weeks of low unemployment claims and signs of strength from private sector payrolls.
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

811K+
Followers
124K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy