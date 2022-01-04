What's closed on Broadway: 'Come From Away' on pause for the week

"Come From Away" is the latest Broadway show to announce it will take a break amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.

The show announced that performances will resume Friday, Jan. 7, at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Many stages on Broadway have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, and particularly the more virulent omicron.

Several shows canceled performances around Christmas, while others -- including "Jagged Little Pill," "Thoughts of a Colored Man," Ain't Too Proud" and "Waitress" -- have announced they were closing for good.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" on Broadway will be taking a break until mid-March. Officials said the show will be going on a hiatus after this week, from January 10 through March 14.

The show's producer Kevin McCollum is essentially laying off all the show's actors and stage crew and hoping they'll come back to the show in March and that his new musical can be a success once omicron subsides.

Ticket holders with performances during this time can exchange for performances after 3/15 or get a refund.

Scheduled performances will continue through Sunday, January 9.

The Broadway musical "Ain't Too Proud" will close for good at the end of January, the fourth show to announce plans to end its run. The show has not run since December 15, citing coronavirus cases.

Broadway's "Thoughts of a Colored Man" announced it would close permanently after opening on Oct. 1 of this year.

"We have tried our hardest to safely navigate the current, unfortunate health crisis," the production said in a statement. "But ultimately, we are unable to continue under the unfortunate conditions of COVID exposure in the city and country."

The producers went on to say that being part of the historic season on Broadway was a great privilege.

"The theatre industry's great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production," they said. "As a community, we remain undeterred, unflinching and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theater makers than at this very moment."

"Waitress" announced that due to COVID-19, it would close, effective immediately, two weeks before its run on Broadway was scheduled to come to an end.

"With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through January 9," the show said on Twitter.

The off-Broadway show "Is There Still Sex In The City?" is closing because its star, author Candace Bushnell, has tested positive for COVID. It was supposed to run until February.

