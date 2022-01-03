Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide CFP National Championship College Football Playoff National Championship matchup on January 10, 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will play in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games (42.9%) this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 9.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide allow per outing.

When Georgia picks up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

When Alabama scores more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up (259.8).

In games that Alabama churns out more than 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats