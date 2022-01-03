ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PmqH_0dbDEo2U00

by Asal Rezaei and Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago and most of the Cook County suburbs, as a vaccination mandate goes into effect.

In Chicago and most of suburban Cook County, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and anywhere else that serves food and drinks will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older. If you’re 16 or older you also must show ID that matches your vaccination card.

Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare for this with both getting employees vaccinated and implementation with customers. . The vaccination requirement applies to all restaurants’ customers and employees, although employees can opt out if they undergo weekly testing.

It has not come without a bit of pushback from restaurants in both the city and some suburbs. Last week, the Chicago Restaurant Coalition delivered a formal request to the mayor’s office, asking to extend the deadline to Jan. 15, along with a request for federal money to help impalement the changes that come with this mandate.

CBS 2 reached out to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, but they did not say anything specifically on extending that deadline. The restaurant coalition said it does not think any restaurants should be cited until at least Jan. 15 to give them more time.

Roger Romanelli with the Chicago Restaurants Coalition said it is a day that will go down in the history books.

“Tomorrow January 3 is going to be a historic day in Chicago. First of all, our restaurants are going to work very hard to keep people safe,” he said. “That is a huge request from City Hall to our restaurants, restaurants are frustrated. Our restaurants are understaffed, and frankly, the restaurants need funding from City Hall and the federal government to get through this crisis.”

Romanelli said the mandate came with such short notice that restaurant owners are scrambling to get things in order for Monday morning.

“I honestly don’t know how to anticipate what’s going to happen,” said Sam Randazzo, director of operations at Carnivale restaurant in the West Loop.

Randazzo said one word best sums up his feelings on the vaccine mandate: anxiety.

“There is a little bit of the concern, yeah, of people who, you know, aren’t anticipating following the mandate or may not get allowed entry. Sure, it’s gonna be difficult, and probably a little frustrating on their part,” he said. “You know, COVID is real and it’s all around us, but I think just taking the precautions to keep everybody safe is probably the way we’re looking at this.”

He said it’s especially difficult that typically gets 700 to 800 customers on a normal weekday. It’s why they already have a plan in place.

“Right when you walk in, you go up a few stairs and right there we’ll be checking the vaccination cards and IDs,” Randazzo said.

Heading to a restaurant in the West Loop, Annette Gonzalez said she is one customer who will be happy to comply.

“I get it. I mean it’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

She said complying will also help the restaurants that are already going through a lot.

“You know the servers are working hard in there and the staff, you know they don’t need anymore issues,” she said.

There will be mandatory COVID-19 testing weekly for employees who are not vaccinated. The city has said inspectors will be checking in on businesses, and those who do not comply can face fines anywhere between $2,000 and $10,000.

It comes at a time when restaurants are already short staffed in the midst of this public health crisis. Some are saying they simply need more time.

“I think what restaurants what is just fair reciprocity,” said Kevin Boehm with the Independent Restaurant Coalition. “They want to say, ‘Hey we’re going to do our part. We’re going to make it as safe as possible, but help us on the other hand so it doesn’t kill our business and at the same time lose jobs for all these hard working people.”

Starting Monday restaurants will accept either a photocopy of a vaccination card or even a clear photo of it on a phone.

There are some exemptions for the proof of vaccination requirement, such as if you’re inside a business for less than 10 minutes to pick up a carryout order or use the restroom.

People who have been granted a religious or medical exemption from vaccination by their employer will be exempt, but must show proof of the exemption, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

Also exempt are:

  • Nonresident performing artists who do not regularly perform or render services in a covered location, or a nonresident individual accompanying such a performing artist, while the performing artist or individual is in a covered location for the purposes of such artist’s performance;
  • Nonresident professional athletes or a nonresident individuals accompanying such professional athletes, who enter a covered location as part of their regular employment for purposes of the professional athlete/sports team competition;
  • Anyone under age 18 who enters a covered location to participate in an activity organized by a school or after-school program offered by any pre-kindergarten through grade twelve public or non-public school; and
  • Individuals who enter for the purposes of voting in a municipal, state, or federal election; or, pursuant to law, assisting or accompanying a voter or observing such election.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Warns Hospitals Are At Crisis Point With COVID-19, Vaccination And Masking Are A Must

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned Friday that hospitals are at a crisis point amid the current COVID-19 surge, and people must get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions. Two years into the pandemic, Ezike said the situation is worse than when the pandemic began. “The numbers of people with COVID alone are higher today than they have ever been in our two-year journey through COVID, so we are seeing more patients than ever before, but with less staff – because staff are sick, staff have retired, staff have moved on because of the ongoing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

It May Be Time To Upgrade Masks With Omicron Coronavirus Variant Raging, Illinois’ Top Doc Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — At this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be time to upgrade your mask. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday that cloth masks are the least effective against the highly contagious coronavirus Omicron variant. “That is better than nothing, but definitely, there is a gradation of masks – the N95, followed by the KN95, followed by the surgical math, and then finally the cloth mask,” Ezike said. Dr. Ezike said if you do wear a cloth mask, it should be multilayered and fit securely over the nose and mouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
CBS San Francisco

Unauthorized COVID-19 Testing Sites Popping Up Across San Francisco, Health Officials Warn

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Health officials in San Francisco are warning residents about unauthorized COVID-19 testing sites, as demand for tests remains high amid the omicron surge. “Unauthorized COVID-19 test sites are popping up throughout the City,” the city’s Department of Public Health tweeted Friday. Unauthorized COVID-19 test sites are popping up throughout the City. We know demand for testing is high. Please use authorized testing sites or FDA-approved rapid tests. Go to your provider first, if you have one, or check out testing sites in SF at https://t.co/BpmMAW3Jxy. — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) January 7, 2022 The warning echoes similar complaints brought to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wgbh.org

Cambridge restaurateur Tracy Chang urges city to mandate proof of vaccination

Last summer, Tracy Chang's Cambridge restaurant PAGU became one of the first local restaurants to require proof of vaccination for all customers. And though all indoor diners visiting restaurants and bars in Boston will need to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15, Cambridge has yet to require the same — but is expected to announce a policy soon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Illinois Again Reports New Records For Daily COVID Cases And Hospitalizations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has once again set new records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as new infections continue to surge statewide. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 44,089 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, by far the most reported in a single day. The previous record was the 32,279 new cases reported on Wednesday. It’s the fourth time in the past eight days Illinois has set a new record for daily COVID-19 infections. Illinois is averaging 27,141 new cases per day over the past week, a 280% increase over the past month. The state also set another new...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN Radio

Will Cook County’s COVID vaccine requirement hurt businesses?

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why a mandate requiring customers of businesses that serve food and beverages, and patrons of health clubs and fitness centers, to prove they’ve been vaccinated is a bad idea. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Restaurants#Gyms#Cbs 2#City Hall
WGME

Mask mandate goes into effect for Portland businesses

PORTLAND (WGME) – Masks are back in Portland, with a new mandate going into effect Wednesday. As for enforcement, it'll be up to businesses to make sure people comply. Businesses are already putting up signs to reflect this change. “A lot of them had had them up from a...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Middletown’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown implemented a city-wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately. The mandate will remain in place until Feb. 1, unless extended, city officials announced Thursday. The order includes the following exceptions: Persons more than 6’ apart; Persons with a medical condition, behavioral condition, or disability that prevents them from […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gov. Pritzker pleads with Illinois residents to get vaccinated as COVID cases surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reiterated his call for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as hospitals in the state are admitting record numbers of patients suffering from the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,294 were hospitalized with COVID-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy