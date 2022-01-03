ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Kevin Porter Junior lets tempers flare in the locker room

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

ESPN reports tempers flared in the Rockets locker room during their 7th straight loss.

Allegedly Kevin Porter Junior got into a heated discussion during halftime with assistant coach, John Lucas.

Porter then left the Toyota Center in the second half of the game.

After the game, coach Stephen Silas called the confrontation a "spirited debate" and the team says Porter wasn't available in the second half due to a thigh injury.

According to coach Silas, starting center Christian Wood did not start last night because he broke a team rule and it was also his decision not to play him in the second half.

Rocket lost 124 to 111, they play the 76ers tomorrow.

Comments / 1

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
NBC Washington

Rockets Stun Wizards Behind Kevin Porter Jr.'S Late Three

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Houston Rockets 114-111 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena... There have been two game-winning threes hit in the final seconds in the last five days at Capital One Arena and the Wizards have been on the wrong end of them both times. DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls beat them from the corner on New Year's Day and then Kevin Porter Jr. hit a stepback triple over Raul Neto to lift the Rockets to an upset win on Wednesday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Flare#Espn#The Toyota Center
Beaumont Enterprise

Days after suspension, Rockets' Kevin Porter hits game-winner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22...
NBA
ABC13 Houston

Porter hits 3 with 0.4 left, Rockets beat Wizards 114-111

WASHINGTON -- - Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points...
NBA
ABC13 Houston

Timberwolves play the Rockets, aim for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-28, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Houston. The Rockets have gone 4-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy