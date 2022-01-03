ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO fixed its 'Harry Potter' reunion special after fans noticed it featured a photo of Emma Roberts — not Emma Watson

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUTd5_0db6jx4Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuKfl_0db6jx4Y00
"Harry Potter" fans pointed out the mistake on social media after the reunion special aired on HBO Max.

Nick Wall

  • "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" premiered Saturday on HBO Max .
  • Fans online pointed out that a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was used instead of Emma Watson during the special.
  • On Monday, HBO Max said in a statement that the error was corrected.

HBO Max has issued a statement after fans realized that a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was mistaken for Emma Watson during the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special.

On Monday, a HBO Max spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the error had been corrected and an updated version of the special was uploaded to the streaming service.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" the statement said. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Previously, fans had taken to social media to point out the photo mixup.

A Twitter user named vee_delmonico99 shared two side-by-side screenshots in a post on Saturday. One screenshot from the reunion showed a young girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears as Watson, 31, narrated the special. The other screenshot was an identical photo taken from Roberts' Instagram account.

"GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," the user wrote.

The picture of Roberts, 30, was posted to her Instagram account on February 12, 2012.

Fans flooded Roberts' photo comments with jokes, including: "The new Emma Watson" and "emma watson i love your work." Several accounts tagged HBO Max's Instagram account.

Representatives for HBO Max, Roberts, and Watson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

During the television event, Watson sat down with her "Harry Potter" costars to reminisce about the iconic series.

At one point, Watson spoke in-depth about her childhood crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.

Both Watson and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, said they considered quitting the "Harry Potter" franchise after the pressures of fame became overwhelming.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Nick Wall
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Tom Felton
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times#Twitter#Instagram
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint And Emma Watson Admit They Thought About Quitting Their Roles In The Wizarding World

The Wizarding World has been entertaining the public for decades, extending from the original novels to theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) big screen blockbusters. The eight-film Harry Potter movies made household names out of its young cast, although it turns out that some of Hogwarts’ best thought about leaving their role behind. In fact, both Rupert Grint and Emma Watson recently admitted they mulled over quitting their roles in the magical franchise.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

244K+
Followers
20K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy