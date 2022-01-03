HBO fixed its 'Harry Potter' reunion special after fans noticed it featured a photo of Emma Roberts — not Emma Watson

"Harry Potter" fans pointed out the mistake on social media after the reunion special aired on HBO Max. Nick Wall

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" premiered Saturday on HBO Max .

Fans online pointed out that a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was used instead of Emma Watson during the special.

On Monday, HBO Max said in a statement that the error was corrected.

HBO Max has issued a statement after fans realized that a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was mistaken for Emma Watson during the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special.

On Monday, a HBO Max spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the error had been corrected and an updated version of the special was uploaded to the streaming service.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" the statement said. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Previously, fans had taken to social media to point out the photo mixup.

A Twitter user named vee_delmonico99 shared two side-by-side screenshots in a post on Saturday. One screenshot from the reunion showed a young girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears as Watson, 31, narrated the special. The other screenshot was an identical photo taken from Roberts' Instagram account.

"GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," the user wrote.

The picture of Roberts, 30, was posted to her Instagram account on February 12, 2012.

Fans flooded Roberts' photo comments with jokes, including: "The new Emma Watson" and "emma watson i love your work." Several accounts tagged HBO Max's Instagram account.

Representatives for HBO Max, Roberts, and Watson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

During the television event, Watson sat down with her "Harry Potter" costars to reminisce about the iconic series.

At one point, Watson spoke in-depth about her childhood crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.

Both Watson and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, said they considered quitting the "Harry Potter" franchise after the pressures of fame became overwhelming.