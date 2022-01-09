Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

UPDATED: 5:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 9, 2022

W hile death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

Less than two weeks into 2022, and the hits keep coming. Grammy award-winning musician James Mtume reportedly passed away on Sunday, Jan 9 just six days after his 76th birthday. Born James Forman, he was a renowned musician, songwriter, and producer.

A Philadelphia native, Mtume was exposed to musical greatness from birth as the son of Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Health and stepson of James “Hen Gates” Forman a pianist for Charlie Parker. His love of jazz would continue in his own career joining Miles Davis’ band from 1971-1975 as a percussionist. During that time Mtume recorded three acoustic jazz compositions.

He later took his eclectic jazz sound, experimenting with digital sounds to create a jazz/R&B/funk blend called “Sophistafunk.” Mtume reached new heights with his self-titled group, recording on the Epic Label from 1978 to 1986.

Their hit single “Juicy Fruit” would go on to become a widely sampled song in the world of Hip Hop. In a 2018 interview with NBC News , Mtume shared that allowing the song to be sampled for “Juicy” by Biggie introduced a new generation to the classic.

He also wrote hit singles for artists like Teddy Pendergrass, Phyllis Hyman, Mary J. Blige and K-Ci & JoJo. Working with guitarist Reggie Lucas, Mtume co-wrote the classic “The Closer I Get to You” sung by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.

“Never Knew Love Like This,” which Mtume wrote for songstress Stephanie Mills, won a Grammy for Best R&B song. Mills shared a heartfelt message about her friend and producer.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend and producer #JamesMtume ,” Mills tweeted. “He was so brilliant and an amazing music mind. The work chemistry we had was second to none. I will continue to lift you up through our music.”

TV and Film Writer Rebecca Theodore-Vachon shared an interview in which Mtume described how the theme song for the hit 90s show “New York Undercover” almost didn’t happen. Mtume said the television studio president liked the song and vetoed veteran showrunner Dick Wolk on the theme song.

Last month, the New York Amsterdam News reported Mtume was expected to attend the National Black Political Convention in Newark, New Jersey in late April. He was a part of the organizing effort that elected Kenneth Gibson , the city’s first Black mayor, in 1970.

“Young Black people must demonstrate ‘Unity Without Uniformity,’ their implication will showcase various elements of Black excellence, impact will call for a change of the guard in Black leadership. The ‘now’ political generation must be the ‘now’ leadership,” Mtume said in a statement.

Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we’ve lost in 2022.

1. Lani Guinier

Source:Getty

Civil rights lawyer, legal scholar and professor Lani Guinier, whose nomination to serve as the head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division in President Bill Clinton’s administration was derailed thanks to Republican opposition based on the topic of race, has died at the age of 71.

She died following complications from Alzheimer’s disease, the Washington Post reported , a citing family member.

Guinier broke a number of racial barriers in both academia and the legal profession with her work at Ivy League colleges, including Harvard Law School, where she became the first Black woman to be granted tenure.

On Friday, Harvard Law School Dean John Manning eulogized Guinier in a message to faculty and staff sharing the news of her death.

“Her scholarship changed our understanding of democracy — of why and how the voices of the historically underrepresented must be heard and what it takes to have a meaningful right to vote. It also transformed our understanding of the educational system and what we must do to create opportunities for all members of our diverse society to learn, grow, and thrive in school and beyond,” Manning wrote in part.

Despite all of Guinier’s amazing accomplishments in life — including but certainly not limited to being a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University as well as being assistant counsel at the NAACP LDF and serving as special assistant to Assistant Attorney General Drew S. Days in President Jimmy Carter’s administration — she will likely be most remembered for her controversial nomination to serve in the Department of Justice decades later.

After Clinton nominated Guinier for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in 1993, Republicans pounced because of her views on race and racial discrimination. As an explainer in The Atlantic pointed out, critical race theory became a part of public discourse during the confirmation hearing. Clinton was consequently accused of not fighting hard enough, or at all, for Guinier’s nomination and ultimately withdrew it.

A Wall Street Journal op-ed writer went so low as to call Guinier “Clinton’s Quota Queen,” which was just a few racist inches away from calling her a “welfare queen.”

Guinier, a leading legal mind in the area of alternative voting rights, ending up taking a bullet for the Democratic team. She didn’t protest (too loudly) about the smear job done on her by Republican hatchet men. But she did have some choice words during an NAACP conference following the nomination debacle.

“I endured the personal humiliation of being vilified as a madwoman with strange hair — you know what that means — a strange name and strange ideas, ideas like democracy, freedom and fairness that mean all people must be equally represented in our political process,” Guinier said at the time. “But lest any of you feel sorry for me, according to press reports the president still loves me. He just won’t give me a job.”

2. Jessie Lee Daniels of the Force MD’s

Source:Getty

Staten Island Hip-Hop and R&B artist Jessie Lee Daniels from the Force MD’s has died at the age of 57. His management team confirmed the sad news on social media and tribute to him in a post on Facebook. The date of Daniels’ death was unclear, but it was first reported on Jan. 5.

3. Max Julien

Source:Getty

Max Julien, star of “The Mack,” passed away at the age of 88.

Born Maxwell Banks, Julien was 88. Despite various birth dates listed for Julien online, TMZ confirmed that he was born on Jan. 1, 1933. The Washington, D.C. native was a Howard University alum and member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity .

Best known for his role as the pimp Goldie in the Blaxploitation film “The Mack,” Julien also co-wrote the screenplay for “Cleopatra Jones.” By the time Julien starred in “The Mack” and “Cleopatra Jones,” he had been acting for over 20 years.

He appeared in “The Mod Squad” and his big-screen debut in the 1966 film “The Black Klansman,” not to be confused with the 2018 Spike Lee film with a similar title. Lee’s movie is an adaptation of a memoir by Ron Stallworth, while the 1966 version was initially released under the title “I Crossed the Color Line.”

Julien remained an active presence on screen with a scene-stealing performance in the 1997 Def Jam film “How To Be A Player.” In a statement provided to TMZ, Julien’s PR team said his wife Arabella discovered him early Saturday morning.

“During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” read the statement. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men .’ “

Actor and direct Robert Townsend paid tribute to Julien on Twitter.

“My first cinematic heroes has passed. Today we lost actor, writer, producer and director Max Julian,” tweeted Townsend. “In college, I would act out scenes from THE MACK, it’s still one of my favorite movies. Thank you Mr. Julian for making me think outside the box… God bless his soul.”

During a 2019 interview on the “ Strong Black Legends ” podcast, when asked about an “ underappreciated black artist that you would like to give figurative flowers to” Townsend didn’t hesitate in saying, Julien.

“Max Julien is writer, director, producer who did ‘The Mack,'” Townsend said. “He did ‘Cleopatra Jones’; he wrote the script to that. He did ‘Thomasine & Bushrod’.”

He explained that Julien’s depiction of a pimp in “The Mack” kept Townsend from the streets.

Julien also wrote and starred in the 1974 western crime drama “Thomasine & Bushrod” alongside Vonetta McGee. Gordon Parks, Jr, the film was directed with Glynn Turman and Juanita Moore also making appearances.