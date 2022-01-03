ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

5 ways to deal with anxiety during amid the omicron surge

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlkxy_0db07EFe00

With the explosion of coronavirus cases in the U.S., fueled in part by the highly contagious omicron variant, Americans are once again facing a wave of sickness and the anxiety and stress that comes with it.

Those who believed that mass vaccination would help bat the virus down over the summer were hit with a wave from the delta variant and then record number of cases once again in December with omicron.

"People feel languishing and pandemic fatigue," said Elissa Epel, a psychiatry professor at the University of California, San Francisco. "People are tired."

MORE: COVID-19 stress may affect your physical well-being
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qIKy_0db07EFe00
John Moore/Getty Images - PHOTO: Health workers administer COVID-19 PCR tests at an outdoor testing site, Dec. 23, 2021, in Stamford, Conn.

This fatigue comes less than three months from the two-year mark of the pandemic.

"It is a very complex time for many of us," Epel said. "Our situation has changed, it has not ended. We live in a new world."

While the U.S. is arguably in better shape with an arsenal of safe and effective vaccines and treatments, including some that are in development, the pandemic still looms large with wave after wave of cases and no end in sight.

In this new world where vaccination status and mask mandates appear to be the new normal, people still feel anxious about the uncertainty of what's next for the new year, experts say.

MORE: Anxiety, depression fluctuated with COVID-19 waves: Study

Mental health experts emphasize the importance of focusing on emotional well-being during these times.

Here are some exercises and coping mechanisms some experts recommend practicing to overcome the overwhelming anxiety during this new surge amid the new year.

Connect with loved ones

Despite having to follow quarantine or isolation requirements it's important to connect with family and friends during these difficult times. Large gatherings are not recommended, but if your small and closest circle is fully vaccinated, including the booster shot, an intimate gathering following safety guidelines could be beneficial for people's emotional well-being, mental health experts say. If it's not possible to see family members or friends, psychologists are recommending taking advantage of technology. "Calling and texting people, especially those who may be alone, can be one of the most important acts this holiday," Epel, a stress expert, told ABC News.

Nurture your body

Staying active has been one of the top recommendations from therapists during this pandemic, but sometimes finding the motivation to exercise is the difficult part. According to trauma and stress researcher Alison Holman at the University of California, Irvine, the key is finding ways to heal and nurture your body to let the energy flow. "When the energy stays pent up inside, it actually can really get the mind going," Holman said. "Get some kind of exercise, whether it's a creative form of exercise." Some untraditional ways of getting some exercise or keeping your mind busy are: dancing, hiking, walking outdoors, jumping rope, drawing, meditating, among many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnzlk_0db07EFe00
Elaine Thompson/AP - PHOTO: People sled down a city park hill after a recent snowfall, Dec. 27, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash.

Limit social media time

With everything that's happening, it's very easy to find yourself scrolling down through your feeds for hours to stay in touch with what is happening in the world. "One of the best things you can do to protect yourself from stress is to turn off the TV and turn off social media," said Holman. "Get maybe 15 minutes, maybe 30 minutes to scan and see the things that you need to see for the day, then turn it off," she added.

MORE: 'Striking' impact of COVID-19 pandemic on adolescent mental health

Labeling your feelings

Mental health experts say that identifying and naming your feelings could be beneficial in validating and understanding the mixed emotions many people are experiencing nowadays. "Naming specific emotions can help you gain insight to understand why you feel overwhelmed… even if the predominant feelings are sadness or anxiety," Epel said. "It can help you feel more equanimity and balance," she added. Once the feeling has been named or labeled there are ways to work with it like meditating or breathing exercises that can help people go through the specific feeling.

Control what you can

"Focus on the things you have some control over," Epel says. As the world is going through uncertain times experts say that making peace with uncertainty and understanding that people don't have full control of everything will be key in going through these rough moments. Epel told ABC News that listing meaningful things that can be done at the moment and paying attention to the little positive things in life. "Focus on R&R -- restoration and repair -- nature, animals, people. Research shows that a path to happiness and well-being is helping others."

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

6 common causes of anxiety you need to know

According to a recent survey by the National Institute of Mental Health (2017), Anxiety is the most common mental illness, with over 40 million adults in the US alone being diagnosed every year. The American Psychological Association (2013) defines anxiety as a future-oriented concern that may lead people to avoid...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Omicron#Physical Health#Covid#Americans#Study Mental
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

Is High-Functioning Anxiety Actually a Thing?

High-functioning anxiety sounds a bit like a humblebrag, right? It implies that you’re keeping it together (thriving, even!), regardless of how anxious and overwhelmed you may be. But despite the popularity of this term in conversations and Google searches, it’s not actually recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) as a mental health condition. So what do we mean when we talk about high-functioning anxiety, and what should we be doing about it? This anxious-yet-highly-functioning health journalist consulted a few mental health professionals to find out how they define high-functioning anxiety, and what you should know if this term speaks to you.
MENTAL HEALTH
kut.org

6 ways to deal with anxiety and uncertainty this winter

As the winter wears on, and the omicron variant spreads infections and uncertainty, it's clear the next couple of months won't be the "life as usual" we all hoped for. "People have a lot of frustration. People have been doing this a long time, and they thought by now things would be in a different position," says Vickie Mays, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Share Their Thoughts on Omicron Amid Holiday Surge

The Omicron variant continues to overwhelm hospital systems across the country. The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply over the last few weeks, reaching an average of 480,000. Omicron accounted for 95% of all new coronavirus infections reported in the U.S. last week, according to the CDC. Hospitalizations are up to 14,300 a day, marking a 63% increase from the week before, while the number of deaths has held steady over the past two weeks at around 1,200 a day. However, these numbers are well below the peak we saw in 2020 when everyone was unvaccinated.
HEALTH SERVICES
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you may have social anxiety

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Stressed? Instead of distracting yourself, try paying closer attention

When something sad, stressful or hurtful happens, so many of us look for a way to distract ourselves from the ensuing pain and discomfort. It may seem counterintuitive, but an effective way to manage our negative reactions to life's stressors actually involves slowing down and paying very close attention, says Jon Kabat-Zinn, the founder of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR).
HEALTH
AOL Corp

What is 'hangxiety?' Why a night of drinking alcohol can lead to anxiety symptoms the following day

No in the New Year is Yahoo Life's series about the power of saying no, establishing boundaries and prioritizing your own physical and mental health. Curious why the day after a night out drinking you feel more sped up and anxious than usual? You're not alone. The term "hangxiety" is growing in popularity and just may be replacing the physical symptoms of a hangover as the most dreaded post-bender consequence there is.
MENTAL HEALTH
AOL Corp

Feeling stressed about 2022? Exercise can help beat anxiety

January can be filled with anxiety and the desire to lose weight or improve fitness, but one healthy habit can address all of those concerns: regular exercise. When people diagnosed with anxiety disorders worked out three times a week, they improved their symptoms compared to those who were not physically active, a study published this month in the Journal of Affective Disorders found.
FITNESS
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

How To Increase Mental Health and Reduce Brain Fog

Mental health is a state of well-being in which a person understands their powers, can manage the everyday stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to the community. Here are my top 5 tips to stay mentally healthy and improve your alert level.
Science Focus

A psychologist explains why you get anxiety at night and how to soothe it

According to the Sleep Foundation in America, a conservative estimate is that 10 to 30 per cent of adults experience chronic insomnia or problems with sleeping. One common way this manifests is through difficulty falling asleep in the first place, especially due to anxious thoughts whizzing about. Indeed, a study...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

501K+
Followers
125K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy