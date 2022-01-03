Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M after no winner in New Year's drawing
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $525 million after there were no winners from the New Year's Day drawing. Saturday's winning numbers were: 39-48-12-50-06 Powerball: 07 Despite no big winner, three $50,000 winning tickets were sold in New York. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The three winning tickets were purchased at the following locations: -Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip -Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor -Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill The next drawing is Monday night. You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner. Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.
