Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M after no winner in New Year's drawing

 5 days ago

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $525 million after there were no winners from the New Year's Day drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 39-48-12-50-06 Powerball: 07

Despite no big winner, three $50,000 winning tickets were sold in New York. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The three winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

-Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip

-Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor

-Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The next drawing is Monday night.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

