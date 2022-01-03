Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M after no winner in New Year's drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $525 million after there were no winners from the New Year's Day drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers were:Powerball:

Despite no big winner, three $50,000 winning tickets were sold in New York. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The three winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

-Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip

-Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor

-Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The next drawing is Monday night.

The next drawing is Monday night.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

