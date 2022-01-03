Organization builds tiny homes to tackle homelessness

As many as 20 homeless individuals in the Memphis area may soon be on track to owning their own tiny homes in various communities in the city.

Homes measuring about 280 square feet are planned to be built in cottage courts in Raleigh, Orange Mound and other neighborhoods by Homes for Hearts and its partner organizations.

With approximately 739 homeless individuals on the streets of Memphis — according to a Point-in-Time summary — and housing prices increasing dramatically due to inflation and the pandemic, founder Zach Waters believes this initiative is necessary for the betterment of the homeless community.

Zach Waters

“For me, this project really encompasses everything that I’ve been passionate about in Memphis, building community, helping rebuild our city, reducing blight and vacant property,” Waters said. “But also, helping people move above the poverty line. I could not think of anything else that I would rather do for Memphis. It means the world to me right now that we can not only help people with a real permanent, sustainable solution, but that we can also continue to build a community in Memphis.”

When Waters was a teenager, he befriended a homeless man named Lee Brown, otherwise known as Lee Dog. Waters watched firsthand as Brown got a “new lease on life” by obtaining housing, employment and transportation.

Their relationship became stronger around 2007 while Waters was attending Memphis College of Art, where he filmed a documentary about the homeless population in Memphis.

Waters later moved to Denver to complete his schooling. In 2018, Brown died from an infection in his leg, prompting Waters to found A Lee Dog Story, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising awareness of homelessness through a television docuseries. Waters moved back home to Memphis to film the series.

“When that happened, it just reignited that fire to tell his story and to continue that documentary,” Waters said.

Then, in 2019, Waters decided he would take his mission a step further. After seeing how successful tiny home villages were in other parts of the country, he decided he wanted to build tiny homes in Memphis and founded Homes for Hearts.

Through the program, which follows the Housing First model , a candidate is given the option to buy the tiny home following a six-month transitional period. Studies show that by obtaining housing first, the resident will be better able to pursue personal goals and improve their quality of life.

“We cannot expect someone, whether it’s medical help that they need, or whether they would like to start attending AA meetings, or, we can’t expect someone to be able to find employment, to keep steady employment, without an address or without a home,” Waters said.

Through new and existing relationships, Waters developed partnerships with individuals and organizations including Lisa Anderson of Room in the Inn , Dwayne Jones of Dwayne A. Jones Construction Company LLC , Charles “Chooch” Pickard of ArchInc and Joni Laney of Binghampton Community Land Trust .

Jones buys the lot and designs and builds the houses. Then, he sells them to Homes for Hearts. Room in the Inn connects the organization with residents. ArchInc is designing the master site for the upcoming tiny village in Raleigh. And Binghampton CLT helps ensure the properties will be affordable for years to come.

During 2020, the organization began a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to build 20 homes. So far, they have raised approximately $56,000 — just enough for the first home.

Homes for Hearts purchased the home from Jones and selected an elderly, disabled veteran who had been involved in Room in the Inn’s Recuperative Care Center to live in it.

By Veterans Day, the resident was able to tour the Orange Mound residence, which contains a kitchen with a sink, small refrigerator and stove; a bathroom with a stand-up shower, toilet and sink; a living room; and a bedroom.

The resident, who chose not to reveal his identity or to speak with the media, decided to move in the day following a Thanksgiving celebration with his friends at Room in the Inn.

He had the opportunity to pick out his mattress and was given the furniture he would need for the house. Already, he has befriended a few of his neighbors.

“His spirits are flying high right now,” Waters said. “It’s incredible. I think the first week, he was very shell shocked. He told me that it’s very difficult to have this many people coming together and providing this for him, but he is just so beyond grateful. And he never thought in a million lifetimes that this would ever be possible for him. Within the first week, he was like a kid in a candy factory.”

For the first six months, the resident will stay in the house at no cost. After that period, if he decides he wants to become a homeowner, he will enter a rent-to-own agreement with the organization.

Each month, he can pay as low as $200 toward his mortgage, insurance, taxes and utilities.

“Memphis is, I’d say, floating around $800 to $1,000 on average for an apartment,” Waters said. “So to think that within the $200 to $300 range, that he could actually be able to afford this, and possibly even own it one day, he is really, really, really excited.”

At that rate, the resident could have his $40,000 house paid off within 15 years. But he has the option to pay it off sooner. If he were to increase his monthly payments, he could be a homeowner within seven to eight years, Waters said.

If the resident decides he wants to sell the house and land, he would be required to give the organization the first option to buy the house back at a fair market value.

This allows a future resident to spend no more than 20-30% of the average median income toward housing.

If the resident decides he no longer wants to live there while he is in the middle of his rent-to-own agreement, the organization would return all principal payments.

While the resident undergoes the home-buying process, he will continue to receive assistance from Room in the Inn, which can include employment, transportation, financial education, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, disability or veteran income, identification, medical and more.

“It’s kind of an underpinning of support,” Anderson said. “He came here today to have lunch with a community that he was part of while he was here. Having that community to return to, here on our campus, provides him with some stability in relationships, the ability to go and talk to one of our advocates and say, ‘I’m having trouble with this,’ or ‘I need help with these resources.’”

This tiny house in Orange Mound was built by Homes for Hearts to help combat homelessness. (Courtesy Homes for Hearts)



The organization is in the process of interviewing and vetting two other individuals, who would live in homes near the first resident.

The goal is for them to be in their new homes by April or May.

“I feel like both of the people who are in conversation about the next homes are excited and determined to do whatever goal setting and work that they need to do,” Anderson said. “I feel very hopeful that they will be able to move in the same way that (the first resident) did.”

Both Anderson and Waters emphasized the fact that this program is in no way a hand out and that participants will need to have the motivation to see this program through.

“The process is really someone who is ready to take on the responsibility of their own permanent place, but also someone who wants to continue to work with us to sustain that,” Anderson said.

Soon, the organization hopes to begin building a village of 15 homes on a 6-acre lot in Raleigh that was sold to them at the price it was originally purchased for more than a decade ago.

In the future, the organization may take in single mothers and place them in larger, 400- to 500-square-foot homes.

Homes for Hearts has been discussing potential partnerships with other organizations, including Dorothy Day House.

Homes for Hearts is completely funded by private donations. Anyone who would like to donate can visit their webpage .