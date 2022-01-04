ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French bulldog stolen in San Francisco has been found, owner says

By Marcus White, Edie Frederick
A French bulldog reported stolen in San Francisco's Marina District on the morning of New Year's Day has been found outside of the Bay Area, according to the dog's owner.

The dog's unidentified owner told KGO she was on her way to pick up Rosie, the 9-month-old French bulldog, in Sacremento on Monday afternoon. Rosie was "found in the Sacramento area," the owner told the outlet.

Dog and owner were reunited by Monday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The dog was on a walk with her owner at 10:05 a.m. on Saturday when a suspect approached the pair, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The suspect "violently" robbed Rosie from her owner at Broderick and Beach streets and fled the scene in a silver Chrysler 200, authorities said.

The owner's daugher told KGO three men in a car approached her mother, one of whom "grabbed Rosie's leash" out of her mother's hand before they "dragged" the bulldog into their car.

"My mom jumped on the hood of the car but they still got away," the owner's daughter told the outlet.

The San Francisco Police Department told KCBS Radio after publication that it "will push out more information when we have more details for this ongoing and active investigation."

