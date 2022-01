Kendrick Nunn has missed the entirety of his first season with the Lakers so far after being diagnosed with a bone bruise on Oct. 21, but while the team still hasn't given an exact timetable for his return, it sounds like he's a lot closer than he was the last time they gave an update. He's making progress. He's doing more on the court," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said after the team's 11th practice of the season on Monday.

