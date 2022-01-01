ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-02 05:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado. A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Weather Advisory & Hazardous Traveling Conditions

The winter storm watch issued across the area has upgraded to a winter weather advisory. This advisory may be warranted for an upgrade through the day. Near blizzard conditions are expected overnight as winds are forecasted to gust upwards of 40+ mph. This will cause localized whiteout conditions, from blowing/drifting snow drastically reducing visibility and creating hazardous/dangerous traveling conditions tonight into Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Des Moines) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Iowa from midnight tonight through Thursday morning. Strong winds will persist this morning, producing shallow blowing snow northeast. The primary weather story will turn to bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are already in effect from...
DES MOINES, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Altimeter Settings Could Exceed 31 Inches Very strong high pressure building along the ALCAN Border, combined with very cold temperatures, could cause altimeter settings to rise above 31.00 inches today and tonight over the Yukon Flats, along the Yukon Valley upstream to Eagle, and along the Porcupine River. Altimeter settings above 31.00 inches can exceed the altimeter settings available on small planes. At 9AM Tuesday, Ft Yukon had an altimeter reading of 30.93 inches, Eagle has a reading of 30.86 inches, and just over the border in Canada, Old Crow had an altimeter reading of 30.94 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills 40 to 50 below occuring. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Winds are expected to decrease early Thursday with wind chills becoming less severe then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 75 below expected along the Yukon River near Eagle. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Along the Yukon River near Eagle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds along the Yukon River are expected to develop this evening and continue into Thursday morning. These winds will cause dangerously cold wind chills that are expected to last into Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 14:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Over Summits. * WHEN...Now to midnight Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Winds are expected to decrease late tonight with wind chills becoming less severe then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tide anomalies will result in high tides near flood stage and some low lying roads to have water on top of them around the time of high tide. Wave action is minimal, and major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Boothbay Harbor ME MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/12 PM 11.9 2.2 0.8 1 None 05/12 AM 9.8 0.1 0.3 2-3 None 05/01 PM 11.0 1.3 0.2 3 None 06/01 AM 9.8 0.1 0.4 4-5 None 06/02 PM 10.1 0.4 -0.2 3 None 07/02 AM 9.6 -0.1 0.4 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

