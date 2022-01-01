ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Azore scores 24 to lead Texas-Arlington past Troy 62-57

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday. The Mavericks scored the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Arlington, TX
College Basketball
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
Arlington, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Troy, TX
Sports
Arlington, TX
College Sports
theadvocate.com

Texas Bowl notebook: Despite challenges, coach says LSU bowl experience 'worth its weight in gold'

HOUSTON — It appears the LSU Tigers are coasting into Tuesday’s Texas Bowl against Kansas State (8 p.m., ESPN) on fumes with barely 40 scholarship players available. Despite that, interim coach Brad Davis said he believes the experience has been good for the Tigers overall, and can provide the program with some momentum going into the 2022 season under new coach Brian Kelly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Arlington#Ap#Mavericks#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy