Kourtney Kardashian Rolls the Dice on Risky New Year’s Eve Look

It is becoming increasingly apparent that this is the season of the balaclava. Tune into any form of social media — Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter even — and you’re bound to see at least one member of the fashion set in the cozy accessory. For one, Kourtney Kardashian wore a balaclava while on a beach walk with her family over the weekend. But, of course, she put her signature edgy spin on the head-hugging piece. While other iterations of the 2022 winter accessory tend to manifest in a colorful and kitschy manner, Kardashian’s balaclava was quintessential of her newfound “Goth Lite” aesthetic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO