ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Nottingham MD

Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While residents are still feeling the effects of Monday’s winter storm, two more systems will take aim at Maryland this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say there is a slight winter storm threat for Wednesday morning, January 5th. Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Central Interior#Akst
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory canceled, but icy spots possible

BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM PST THIS MORNING Impactful accumulating snow is no longer expected. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 7 AM PST. There may still be a few light snow showers today, but with no additional accumulation expected.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tide anomalies will result in high tides near flood stage and some low lying roads to have water on top of them around the time of high tide. Wave action is minimal, and major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Boothbay Harbor ME MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/12 PM 11.9 2.2 0.8 1 None 05/12 AM 9.8 0.1 0.3 2-3 None 05/01 PM 11.0 1.3 0.2 3 None 06/01 AM 9.8 0.1 0.4 4-5 None 06/02 PM 10.1 0.4 -0.2 3 None 07/02 AM 9.6 -0.1 0.4 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central, southwest and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below occuring. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds east winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow along with the cold wind chills. Winds are expected to decrease early Wednesday with wind chills becoming less severe then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central, southwest and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below occuring. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds east winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow along with the cold wind chills. Winds are expected to decrease early Wednesday with wind chills becoming less severe then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy