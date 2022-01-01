Wind Chill Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Garden WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Garden and Arthur Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO