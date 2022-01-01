ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-02 05:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY...

alerts.weather.gov

OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado. A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
WEAU-TV 13

TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 will not drop a significant snow on the area, but will be more impactful than what you’d think, as strengthening winds and falling temperatures make for a combination of winter hazards. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for snow accumulations and blowing and drifting snow that will keep roads slippery and reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, allow for extra time to make your destination as it will be a slow go around the area!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Des Moines) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Iowa from midnight tonight through Thursday morning. Strong winds will persist this morning, producing shallow blowing snow northeast. The primary weather story will turn to bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are already in effect from...
DES MOINES, IA
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Arthur, Garden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Garden WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Garden and Arthur Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...McPherson County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Grant by NWS

GRANT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Custer, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Custer; Logan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Logan and Custer Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Custer, Logan by NWS

CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Sully by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Hand, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Hand; Hyde WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hyde and Hand Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Sully by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Campbell, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 20:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Campbell; Walworth WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Walworth and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Grant by NWS

GRANT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: McPherson WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McPherson County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE

