Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-02 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

WEAU-TV 13

TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 will not drop a significant snow on the area, but will be more impactful than what you’d think, as strengthening winds and falling temperatures make for a combination of winter hazards. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for snow accumulations and blowing and drifting snow that will keep roads slippery and reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, allow for extra time to make your destination as it will be a slow go around the area!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado. A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Nottingham MD

Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—While residents are still feeling the effects of Monday’s winter storm, two more systems will take aim at Maryland this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say there is a slight winter storm threat for Wednesday morning, January 5th. Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Weather Advisory & Hazardous Traveling Conditions

The winter storm watch issued across the area has upgraded to a winter weather advisory. This advisory may be warranted for an upgrade through the day. Near blizzard conditions are expected overnight as winds are forecasted to gust upwards of 40+ mph. This will cause localized whiteout conditions, from blowing/drifting snow drastically reducing visibility and creating hazardous/dangerous traveling conditions tonight into Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory canceled, but icy spots possible

BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
BALTIMORE, MD
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Des Moines) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Iowa from midnight tonight through Thursday morning. Strong winds will persist this morning, producing shallow blowing snow northeast. The primary weather story will turn to bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are already in effect from...
DES MOINES, IA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Snow Storms Continue

Winter Weather Advisory through 3pm for the Local News 8 viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for Western Wyoming viewers of Local News 8. Gusty winds accompany storms with speeds of 40mph+ blowing currents snowfall and additional falling snow creating hazardous driving. Temperatures will be between 28-32 in Idaho Falls/Rexburg 34-36 for lower valley locations. Flooding with melting may be a problem in the lower valley. Some areas may see a wintry mix along I-84. Blowing snow will be the main deterrent for travel and school closings. More snow into tonight and overnight adding more accumulations. By Thursday I'm projecting 3" for Idaho Falls and more than 4" for Pocatello/Inkom, and mountain communities will receive 6" to 13" in eastern highlands to Wyoming, for now.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tide anomalies will result in high tides near flood stage and some low lying roads to have water on top of them around the time of high tide. Wave action is minimal, and major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Boothbay Harbor ME MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/12 PM 11.9 2.2 0.8 1 None 05/12 AM 9.8 0.1 0.3 2-3 None 05/01 PM 11.0 1.3 0.2 3 None 06/01 AM 9.8 0.1 0.4 4-5 None 06/02 PM 10.1 0.4 -0.2 3 None 07/02 AM 9.6 -0.1 0.4 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
B102.7

Weather Causing Great Bear to Close Tuesday Jan 4, 2022

Great Bear Ski Valley is pulling the plug on skiing and snowboarding for today. High winds are the reason for the closure. According to the National Weather Service, winds are forecasted to pick up later this afternoon from relatively calm to steady at 20 - 30 miles per hour and gusting into the 50s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

