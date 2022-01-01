ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCG3B_0dafaES500

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Harden's tweet said: "Happy New Year!"

Harden and the Nets are 23-10 in 33 games this season, which is tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season, Harden and Kevin Durant have led the Nets to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA, and they appear as if they will be a contender to make the NBA Finals.

On Saturday evening, the Nets will be hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Clippers come into the game with an 18-18 record in 36 games this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, James Harden give eye-opening reaction to Kyrie Irving’s imminent Nets return

The Brooklyn Nets are officially on a losing streak. It’s been a whirlwind. The Nets, who previously had 10 players in health and safety protocols, suffered their third straight defeat on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was an absurd amount of unavailable players and part of the reason the team brass made the controversial decision to allow Kyrie Irving to return as a part-time player. Then when Irving showed up, he was next to test positive and be placed under COVID-19 protocols himself.
NBA
FanSided

Is the real version of James Harden permanently back for the Nets?

About a week and a half ago, it seemed as if the Brooklyn Nets wouldn’t be playing on Christmas Day. Their Dec. 23 game in Portland was officially postponed, and with Kevin Durant in the health and safety protocols, all signs were pointing to James Harden (possibly) being the one to lead the team.
NBA
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth In 2022

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking at Michael Jordan’s net worth In 2022.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Clippers#Barclays Center#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
837
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy