ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OS2hL_0dafaDZM00

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham Potter

Sanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.

The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.

Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.

“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any team in the world; he’s that high level.

“His physicality is amazing, his shot-stopping is amazing, he can come for crosses, he’s good with the ball at his feet. He has got everything he needs to be a top goalkeeper; the only thing he lacks is games.

“But obviously he’s been building those the last couple of years.

“It was a big call (to make him number one) because Maty was an experienced Premier League goalkeeper. But Robert’s potential high level is incredible and we’ve got to help him reach his maximum.

“He’s not there yet, but that’s just time. He’s fantastic.”

Sanchez already has 16 top-flight clean sheets to his name after two outstanding saves helped Albion beat Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day.

This weekend he will be pitted against England number one Jordan Pickford as the Seagulls go in search of a maiden win at Goodison Park.

“I can’t compare (them) because I don’t know Jordan well at all,” Potter said of the two keepers. “I can see that he’s been really good in the Premier League and is fantastic for England as well, so I have respect for him and his career.

“But I can only speak about Rob – and he’s got everything. You can see the contribution he’s made since he’s been in our team in terms of clean sheets and saves. Our defensive record has been strong, and he’s played a part in that.

“I’m delighted with Rob and I think he will get better. I don’t think he’s at his maximum yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter confident of keeping Tariq Lamptey and fellow Brighton stars

Brighton boss Graham Potter does not expect any of his star players to leave the club during the January transfer window amid ongoing speculation about the future of Tariq Lamptey. Seagulls full-back Lamptey has been heavily linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal after returning to form following a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Brighton manager Potter not expecting January signings

Brighton manager Graham Potter believes it is unlikely his side will make too many January transfer moves. The Albion are currently in a comfortable position in the Premier League, with no danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. While Potter may want to improve his squad, he understands that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Jordan Pickford
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup. The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton have yet to receive any Yves Bissouma bids – Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom. Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: FA Cup win against WBA was deserved

Brighton boss Graham Potter says their FA Cup win against West Brom. Albion came from behind to win 2-1 at the Hawthorns but needed Neal Maupay's eighth goal of the season in extra time to progress after Jakub Moder came off the bench to equalise in the 81st minute. West Brom played with ten men after 68 minutes when Cedric Kipre was sent off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Everton#Brighton#Seagulls#Forest Green#The Premier League
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.Port Vale may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

421K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy