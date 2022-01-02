ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Kerr's Interesting Quote On Klay Thompson's Eventual Return

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbFEi_0dafaBnu00

Steve Kerr said that Klay Thompson will start for the Golden State Warriors when he returns to playing. He will not bring Thompson off the bench.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Klay Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons for the Golden State Warriors due to injuries.

However, it definitely appears like the five-time All-Star will be returning to playing soon.

On Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and he said that when Thompson returns he will go right into the starting lineup as opposed to coming off the bench.

The clip of Ker speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"Klay's gonna start when he comes back," Kerr said. "I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench for a period of time, I'm not doing any of that. He's gonna start."

The Warriors are currently 27-7 in 34 games, and have the best record in the NBa.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

The NBA has been awaiting the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson for over two years. Finally, it looks like five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion has a target date to officially come back to the court in front of a home crowd. According to ESPN’s Adrian...
NBA
ESPN

Jordan Poole scores 32 points off bench, Warriors beat Heat

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Jordan Poole spent a quarantine period in Boston doing jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers and anything else he could to keep his conditioning up while stuck in a hotel room. Poole scored 32 points in his new reserve role, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and...
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals How Klay Thompson Looked in Practice

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shared the court together. While it was just a practice scrimmage, the splash brothers are now one step closer to rejoining forces on an NBA floor. Positive reports about Klay's development continue to come out, with one of the most recent updates coming from Steph Curry himself.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Klay Thompson
NBC Sports

Klay gets loud cheers from Dub Nation, warms up with Steph

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors' lineup reportedly could happen in six days, but on Monday, he was back warming up with the team for the first time prior to their game against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. In previous weeks, Thompson has done his work...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's message to Poole, Warriors ahead of Klay's return

Draymond Green is thrilled Klay Thompson could return to the Warriors as soon as Sunday when Golden State hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. But the Warriors' star forward also knows that Thompson's return will force Golden State to alter its rotations and change the roles of certain players who have thrived early for the NBA's best team, with shooting guard Jordan Poole being chief among them.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
CBS San Francisco

Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, according to ESPN. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon that the team expected to make a decision about Thompson once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay ruled out for Warriors' Monday home game vs. Heat

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors is inching closer, but it won't happen against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. Thompson is listed as out on the 4:30 p.m. PT injury report released by the NBA for right Achilles injury management, meaning his long-awaited first game in over 30 months will have to wait until at least next Sunday when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Klay Thompson Could Make His Awaited Return on January 9

Klay Thompson could possibly return to the court for the Golden State Warriors‘ Sunday game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to reports, a final decision will not be made until after the team’s games against the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and Thursday. Both the franchise and Thompson are supposedly targeting either Sunday’s game or the January 18 game against the Detroit Pistons, however there’s “increased optimism” that he will return on Sunday if no major problems will occur in the following days. Coach Steve Kerr previously confirmed that the player will be part of the starting lineup.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Warriors optimistic Klay Thompson could return Sunday vs. Cavs

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski/ESPN. ANALYSIS: Thompson's return has been one of the most highly-anticipated moments...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
837
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy