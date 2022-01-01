ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

By Cris Belle, Jessica Dill, Laura Morrison
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skpa1_0dafa4i400

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve.

Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according to a release from police.

First charges filed in connection with murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

The release says an investigation indicates that a suspect approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building with a gun. Police say a struggle ensued and the officer was shot twice by the suspect.

Police say the suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle.

Bartek was taken to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, Bartek’s vehicle was reportedly found and a man was taken into custody . Hours later, a woman was also arrested, police say.

Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

Charges have only been filed against one of the suspects so far. Law enforcement agencies are pursuing felony charges. This matter remains under investigation.

Officer Bartek was hired with the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019 and was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side. Bartek was a 2015 graduate of Berea-Midpark High School.

“The Titans community is deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts go out to Shane Bartek’s family, friends, and fellow officers,” the school district said in a statement to FOX 8.

Bartek’s friend Justin Delaney also spoke with FOX 8 Saturday.

“Please just make sure everyone knows he loved his job, he loved his friends, and he loved his family,” Delaney said. “He lived to impact others and touch people and his passing rocked all of us and we won’t ever let his spirit die.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E86i_0dafa4i400
    Bartek is standing on the far right. Photo courtesy Justin Delaney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJgiV_0dafa4i400
    Photo courtesy Justin Delaney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asQR8_0dafa4i400
    Photo courtesy Justin Delaney
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW48w_0dafa4i400
    Photo courtesy Justin Delaney

Early Saturday morning, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb offered his condolences and a promise to support law enforcement in keeping neighborhoods secure.

Cleveland City Council also released a statement following the death of the city officer:

Cleveland City Council grieves over the death of an off-duty Cleveland Police officer on New Year’s Eve.

The circumstances and the investigation are still underway. One suspect was arrested last night and an additional suspect has been arrested today.

The public is understandably upset about the recent rash in violent car jackings. We know that Cleveland Police is working diligently and expeditiously to arrest all those involved. We ask that the public also remains vigilant about their surroundings and to call the police in suspicious circumstances.

We offer our condolences to the officer’s family and friends, as well as to all those experiencing grief in this new year.

We will work with the incoming administration on bolstering our First Responders, who’ve gone through so much, including a pandemic.

The Euclid community honored Bartek’s service in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Donations can be made to the Heroes Fund in honor of Bartek.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigate bank robbery in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a robbery on Tuesday morning at a Kemba Credit Union bank in north Columbus. Police say that around noon on Tuesday, a male suspect entered the Kemba Credit Union on N. High St. and gave a note to the teller demanding money. According to police, the teller […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police seek three suspects in Kohl’s robbery near Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking three suspects they say stole multiple clothing items from a Kohl’s near Hilliard. Police say that on the evening of Dec. 13, two male suspects and one female suspect entered a Kohl’s on Hilliard Rome Rd. and stole two full carts of various clothing. According to police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating body found near dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a body was found near a dumpster on the city’s east side.   Police say the body was found just before 8 a.m., near a dumpster in the 300 block of Centab Drive.   Police continue to investigate.  
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

81-year-old man missing for second time in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 81-year-old Delbert Estridge who is reported missing for the second time in two weeks. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook Estridge was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 12:14 p.m. at his neighbors house. Estridge was seen driving a 2004 grey Honda Accord […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person critical after Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Linden Tuesday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 6:53 p.m. The victim was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are investigating a shooting that has sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported on the 7100 block of Marlan Circle at approximately 4:22 p.m. According to a detective at the scene, a woman was shot five times as a result of a domestic dispute. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint at east Columbus ATM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM. Police said the robbery took place on Dec. 26 at approximately 5:39 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. The victim made a withdrawal from an outside ATM when the suspect approached his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City School bus hit by gunfire: CPD

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools bus was hit by gunfire early Monday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident was reported at approximately 8:13 a.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told the bus had been struck by gunfire while it was traveling on I-670 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Cleveland Police#Cleveland City Council#Murder#Wjw#Fairview Hospital#Cleveland Ems#Berea Midpark High School#Titans#Fox 8
NBC4 Columbus

Police: South Columbus ‘porch pirate’ charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police said Tuesday it has filed a summons against an alleged “porch pirate” in an incident from early last month. Police said one count of misdemeanor theft has been filed against Brian Keith Harris, 31, of Groveport, for the Dec. 1 incident. Police said several tips from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1.5M bond set for Hardin Co. kidnapping suspect

KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Bail has been set at $1.5 million for the man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl in November in Hardin County. A judge set the new bond Tuesday for Charles Eugene Castle, who had been held on $750,000 bond. The new bail is cash, surety, or 10 percent. Castle is accused […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

North Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the first deadly shooting of 2022.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Andrew Santiago suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol West Jefferson Post, the crash happened on US-42 at Price-Hilliards Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. OSHP said a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by a 21-year-old Hilliard […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy