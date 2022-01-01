Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve.

Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according to a release from police.

The release says an investigation indicates that a suspect approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building with a gun. Police say a struggle ensued and the officer was shot twice by the suspect.

Police say the suspect then fled in Bartek’s vehicle.

Bartek was taken to Fairview Hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, Bartek’s vehicle was reportedly found and a man was taken into custody . Hours later, a woman was also arrested, police say.

Charges have only been filed against one of the suspects so far. Law enforcement agencies are pursuing felony charges. This matter remains under investigation.

Officer Bartek was hired with the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019 and was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side. Bartek was a 2015 graduate of Berea-Midpark High School.

“The Titans community is deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts go out to Shane Bartek’s family, friends, and fellow officers,” the school district said in a statement to FOX 8.

Bartek’s friend Justin Delaney also spoke with FOX 8 Saturday.

“Please just make sure everyone knows he loved his job, he loved his friends, and he loved his family,” Delaney said. “He lived to impact others and touch people and his passing rocked all of us and we won’t ever let his spirit die.”

Bartek is standing on the far right. Photo courtesy Justin Delaney

Early Saturday morning, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb offered his condolences and a promise to support law enforcement in keeping neighborhoods secure.

Cleveland City Council also released a statement following the death of the city officer:

Cleveland City Council grieves over the death of an off-duty Cleveland Police officer on New Year’s Eve. The circumstances and the investigation are still underway. One suspect was arrested last night and an additional suspect has been arrested today. The public is understandably upset about the recent rash in violent car jackings. We know that Cleveland Police is working diligently and expeditiously to arrest all those involved. We ask that the public also remains vigilant about their surroundings and to call the police in suspicious circumstances. We offer our condolences to the officer’s family and friends, as well as to all those experiencing grief in this new year. We will work with the incoming administration on bolstering our First Responders, who’ve gone through so much, including a pandemic.

The Euclid community honored Bartek’s service in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Donations can be made to the Heroes Fund in honor of Bartek.

