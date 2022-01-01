ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4.

The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period.

Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third make it 5-4 and Lorentz made it 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the spurt. Andrei Svechnikov scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the final score.

Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Hurricanes.

