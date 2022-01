The Natick Runners and a few of their associates kicked off the New Year with a quick Polar Plunge at Dug Pond, something that’s become a yearly tradition among the athletic and social group. About a dozen hearty souls met at the small beach at the boat launch area, counted to three, and dashed into the chilly waters. The air temps were in the high 40s, so there was much swagger and boasting about how this was really nothing, and you should have been here the year the ice had to be broken up for the plunge to take place.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO