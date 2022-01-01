ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams signs COVID-related executive orders on first day in office

By Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — New York City’s new mayor , Eric Adams, officially started his term Saturday , signing two executive orders in the process.

Adams shared the news in a tweet:

Adams’ first order of business was to continue state of emergency orders but in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In the order, Adams cited “the highly transmissible omicron variant” as one of his reasons for extending the orders.

Adams also wrote that mandating vaccines would incentivize more people to get their shots — currently, 70% of city residents are fully vaccinated.

The new administration is also choosing to continue de Blasio’s “Key to the City” order, which requires people to show proof of vaccination at indoor businesses and venues.

ElyseJosephs
2d ago

why don't they stop and evaluate how well things are going with this forced vaccination EO's? Numbers are worse then they were before! vaxxed are getting sick equal to abd in greater numbers than the unvaxxed. STOP PERPETUATING THE LIE IN ORDER TO SELL VACCINES!

Kym Los
2d ago

The longer we stay in an emergency state...The longer they can keep the illegal mandates. Even though there's no more pandemic. Health care workers can go back to work Covid Positive within 5 days. End the lies & mandates!

Keith Robertson
2d ago

same s**t different color. ya really didn't think things would change did ya?

Small Business Forward: Adams’ executive order reforms NYC small business violations

NEW YORK – As New York City and small businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Tuesday to reform existing business regulations.  Under the “Small Business Forward” executive order, local businesses will face fewer “needless” fines and penalties, calling on different city enforcement agencies to review business […]
Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
Hard-hit restaurant, retail and arts industries work to rebuild

NEW YORK — New York City restaurants, retail stores and the arts were hit hardest by pandemic. A new report from New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli highlights the impact of the pandemic on the city, studying economic factors and reviewed the distribution of federal aid. The report counts 169,700 jobs lost in the city […]
NYC veterans rally for help from Eric Adams

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx – It was freezing cold outside Bronx Supreme Court on Monday where veterans, some of them currently homeless, gathered. They’ve endured far worse conditions throughout their lifetime, but they want better. With a new mayor in office, they have one question for Eric Adams. “What is your plan as it pertains […]
New York offers up to $50K in aid for homeowners who lost income during pandemic

New York State is now accepting applications for its $500 million Homeowner Assistance Fund. Low- and moderate-income homeowners who’ve lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $50,000 in aid.  State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the funding is only available for a limited amount of time. “There is no time to waste,” he said, […]
Albany DA drops groping charge against former Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany’s top prosecutor says he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide. Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Soares released a statement on his decision […]
NYC teachers’ union wants schools to pivot to remote learning

NEW YORK — After days off for the holidays and as COVID surged in New York, students are set to return to their classrooms despite a plea from some for a pivot to remote learning. The union representing teachers suggested a temporary return to remote learning to Mayor Eric Adams. “However, he feels strongly that […]
How effective are at-home COVID tests? NJ doctor weighs in

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to climb, officials have stressed the importance of taking at-home rapid tests to minimize long lines at testing sites. But how do they hold up in the age of omicron? And are we using them correctly? Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO and president of University Hospital in Newark, joined […]
Faulty drug tests led to wrongful punishment in New York prisons: report

NEW YORK — New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision used faulty drug tests to test prisoners, resulting in more than 1,000 people being wrongfully punished, according to a report released by the state’s inspector general. Punishments doled out to inmates based on the test results included solitary confinement, delays in parole eligibility, loss […]
