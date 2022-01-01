Eric Adams signs COVID-related executive orders on first day in office

NEW YORK — New York City’s new mayor , Eric Adams, officially started his term Saturday , signing two executive orders in the process.

Adams shared the news in a tweet:

Adams’ first order of business was to continue state of emergency orders but in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In the order, Adams cited “the highly transmissible omicron variant” as one of his reasons for extending the orders.

Adams also wrote that mandating vaccines would incentivize more people to get their shots — currently, 70% of city residents are fully vaccinated.

The new administration is also choosing to continue de Blasio’s “Key to the City” order, which requires people to show proof of vaccination at indoor businesses and venues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.