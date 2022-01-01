San Diego Police Hunt for Suspect Who Fatally Shoved Man Into Oncoming Freight Train
By Cheyenne Roundtree
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
San Diego police are searching for a male suspect who is accused of shoving a man into an oncoming freight train on Saturday morning, killing the middle-aged victim in an unprovoked attack. The two men had been...
A heroic German Shepherd that police thought was a stray on a highway was actually acting as a rescue dog. It led authorities to the site of its injured owner’s overturned pickup truck the night of Jan. 3. The New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook that after two officers responded to a report of the dog on a snow-covered highway, the animal ran away, leading the troopers into Vermont. What they found when it stopped was a broken guardrail and a wrecked pickup truck on one side. “It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” the Facebook post reads. Both the occupants of the truck were hypothermic and seriously injured. The cops transported them to the hospital. The force followed up with: “The brave Tinsley is safe and well.” The dog had not been injured in the crash.
Police in Denver were warned nearly a year before last week’s deadly spree shooting that the eventual gunman might be preparing a “devastating” attack. A German man named Andre Thiele told The Denver Post on Monday that he’d contacted police on Jan. 3, 2021, to alert them to the “undeniable possibility” that Lyndon McLeod “may commit a terrorist attack.” Almost a year later—on Dec. 27, 2021—that warning proved true as McLeod gunned down five people in a multi-city rampage before he was shot dead by police. After Thiele came forward, a Denver police spokesman confirmed they had received his tip but said there was “not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time.” Thiele had reportedly read several of McLeod’s books and been part of a chatroom where the author himself sometimes joined the discussion. The German man said he felt compelled to contact authorities after McLeod began to make increasingly frightening comments in the group chat. McLeod named two of his five victims in his books and even described similar attacks, the Post reported.
A California man has pleaded no contest to felony assault after prosecutors said he choked a liquor store employee who asked him to mask up properly, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. Rimmer Cortezgarcia Jr., a 31-year-old DoorDash delivery driver, went to Friends Liquor in San Francisco to pick up an order in March 2020. A clerk who asked him to cover his nose with his mask—as only his mouth was covered—said the order would be canceled otherwise, according to KRON 4 News. Describing Cortezgarcia as “angered” by the request, prosecutors said he “grabbed” the 25-year-old employee by the throat and began strangling him, saying he was going to kill him. The victim was able to escape and summon help. Officers arrested Cortezgarcia outside the store. He could serve up to a year in county jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March.
A Mississippi police officer has spoken out about the horrifying moment she realized the shooting she responded to last weekend had claimed the life of her own son. WLBT reports that the nightmarish incident happened Sunday morning when Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a shooting on a quiet street in the city of Hazlehurst. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” said the cop. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” Her son, 20-year-old Charles Stewart, Jr., was fatally shot in the head. “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” said Cooley. “It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.” According to WLBT, the case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died of injuries sustained after being hit by his brother, also a trooper, during a traffic stop. Trooper James Horton was responding to help his brother, Trooper John Horton, during a traffic stop but lost control of his vehicle. He hit his brother’s stationary patrol vehicle, then hit both John Horton and a detained driver he was standing on the roadside with. The unidentified driver was killed while John Horton was taken to a hospital, where he later died. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” the commander of the State Highway Patrol said in a statement. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.” The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision.
An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two weeks, he told investigators, and had been left with frozen food. Authorities found him by himself during a Dec. 12 welfare check after a caller to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office alleged a child might have been alone on the property for an undetermined length of time. Officials said this week that the boy’s mother had left before Thanksgiving, with the father following her shortly after the holiday. Unable to reach the pair, deputies turned the boy over to Child Protective Services. By the time the parents returned home from their trip, they had been indicted on suspicion of child neglect by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on Wednesday, the parents are being held on a $100,000 bond each.
David Koechner, known for his roles in The Office and the Anchorman films, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run in Simi Valley, California. Koechner, 59, was arrested on Friday afternoon after officers received a call about an erratic driver. When they arrived, Koechner was given a field sobriety test and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a street sign. Koechner’s upcoming comedy tour is slated to begin on Jan. 6, and it’s unclear if the recent DUI arrest will have any effect on the tour.
Aoife Beary, a survivor of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse that killed six people during her 21st birthday, has died at 27. Beary’s alma mater, University College Dublin, confirmed that she died on Saturday in a Sunday statement extending its sympathies to family and friends. In June of 2015, Beary came away from the collapse of the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building in Berkeley, California, with life-changing injuries, including a serious brain injury, broken bones and organ lacerations. Beary and five of the six killed were Irish students working in the U.S. on short-term visas at the time of the collapse. Seven others were injured in the tragedy. A 2015 report revealed that the balcony had decayed to severe dry rot, despite it being less than 10 years old. After the collapse, Beary helped the passage of a bill to make construction businesses more transparent after testifying before California state lawmakers about her experience.
