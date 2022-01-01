San Diego Police Hunt for Suspect Who Fatally Shoved Man Into Oncoming Freight Train

A Mississippi police officer has spoken out about the horrifying moment she realized the shooting she responded to last weekend had claimed the life of her own son. WLBT reports that the nightmarish incident happened Sunday morning when Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a shooting on a quiet street in the city of Hazlehurst. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” said the cop. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” Her son, 20-year-old Charles Stewart, Jr., was fatally shot in the head. “I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” said Cooley. “It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.” According to WLBT, the case has been handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

