The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO