ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rain, storms and perhaps a bit of snow in the Triad forecast

By John Deem
greensboro.com
 3 days ago

After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday. Triad temperatures hit 77 degrees Saturday afternoon, topping the...

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Cold air sets the stage for snow

Bundle up! It is cold out the door this morning, especially when you factor in the strong northerly winds! That cold air will set the stage for snow to return tonight and into Thursday morning. The latest timeline and impacts to your morning commute for Thursday are in the update here! FOX 4 meteorologists Joe […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are a bit warmer today, going from the 40s into the 60s by this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with only a low 20% rain chance. Enjoy today’s nice, mild weather because changes are on the way. THURSDAY: A weak front will move through tomorrow morning, with scattered […]
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 will not drop a significant snow on the area, but will be more impactful than what you’d think, as strengthening winds and falling temperatures make for a combination of winter hazards. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6pm Wednesday for snow accumulations and blowing and drifting snow that will keep roads slippery and reduce visibility. If you have to be out on the roads, allow for extra time to make your destination as it will be a slow go around the area!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Triad#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday PM to Friday AM storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 PM and remain in effect until Friday 7 AM. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic this afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Season's 1st winter snowfall headed to Western Pennsylvania

Just when it seemed like the region was headed for the winter that wasn’t, the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to arrive later this week. Up to 2-3 inches of accumulation is predicted for Thursday, with 4-6 inches in the higher elevations, according to meteorologist Pat Herald of the National Weather Service office in Moon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston

6 maps showing predicted snow totals for Friday

Forecasters say the storm is “expected to impact the Friday morning commute with several inches of accumulating snowfall.”. Meteorologists are forecasting a storm will bring accumulating snow to Massachusetts “very late” Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service said the exact amount of snowfall and how far...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold Going Into Wednesday, Expect Drifting Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic front on the way tonight, so we can expect widespread blowing and drifting snow with high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this is especially true in open, rural areas. A Winter Weather Advisory covers those counties.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy