Seabeck, WA

As the new year begins, hardy souls wash off 2021 with a polar plunge into Hood Canal

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
SEABECK — With the momentum of some collective willpower, the small group pushes itself toward the brisk waters of Hood Canal. With the sun just starting to creep into the sky, an air temperature in the low 20s and snow on the ground, New Year’s Day 2022 is underway for a hardy group of polar plungers near Seabeck.

They find themselves, appropriately, at Misery Point.

“You guys ready?” Seabeck’s Stephanie George calls out to the small group she’s organized.

They splash into the water, and the cold sets in. Some, more committed to the idea, dunk their heads. Others get less wet, turn around and head for warmth. No one spends much time in the water. If they weren’t fully awake when they went in, they were when they came out.

Said George: “I think the whole idea behind a New Year’s resolution and everything is to kind of start over with a clean slate, and especially with the climate recently, with so many different things going on, there’s so many things that people could be jumping or plunging for, especially these last couple of years.”

Cassandra Martin, of Lake Symington, arrived early, ready for her first polar plunge. Why jump into those chilly waters, while many are still nestled under the covers early on New Year’s Day?

“You know what, I’m still trying to figure that out,” Martin quipped, noting that everyone else at her home was still asleep when she left for the 8 a.m. event.

“It just sounded good mentally. … I’ve always saw people doing it, and I thought why not try it and just kind of cleanse the year away and just start fresh in the best, weirdest way possible.”

Seabeck’s Jon Oeller recruited a group to join him at this year's event, his fifth polar plunge. Why do it?

Said Oeller: “I like it because it’s refreshing, makes you feel alive and what a way to start the new year!”

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

