ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

By Jake Holter
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7gUc_0dafZ0D700

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County.

Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners.

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives.

Peavy is still being fined $50 a day for being in violation of the county’s sign ordinance along scenic highway 30A.

He was originally cited in October and said he now owes over $4,000.

He said he has no plans of taking the banners down.

“We haven’t paid any fines yet,” Peavy said. “We are trying not to pay the fines because we believe we have our First Amendment right so we are standing up to the county here.”

Murder under investigation in Florida

Peavy said he is going to Walton County court in the next couple of weeks to argue the constitutionality of the ordinance.

He said they will take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Caller to Biden: Merry Christmas, Let's Go Brandon

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Eve helping to answer calls to NORAD's Santa hotline. They took three largely pleasant phone calls from kids and parents, though one father capped off an otherwise polite conversation with the president by wishing him a happy holidays and adding, "Let's go Brandon!" before hanging up. The phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a stand-in for a more vulgar epithet against the president.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BBC

'Let's go, Brandon': Caller pranks Biden at White House event

A caller has pranked US President Joe Biden by dropping an anti-Biden taunt into their chat during a White House Christmas event. Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were hosting the festive call for families when a father told the president: "Let's go, Brandon." Apparently unaware of the gibe,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing juvenile, possible runaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile, who is possibly a runaway. Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen on Nov. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. by a family relative. Kanyla was last seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans. She is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies say Florida woman tried to smuggle meth into jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County deputy says Natalie Belche lied to deputies after being arrested during a traffic stop and attempted to smuggle meth into jail. Deputies arrested Belche, 41, from Fort Walton Beach Tuesday for a suspended license. Belche is listed under the Habitual Offender driving status and was not allowed […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wmbb#Covid#Jackson Church#Florida Peavy#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile County Sheriff retiring after 48 years

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sheriff of Mobile County, Sam Cochran, has announced that he will not seek re-election after his current term is over, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Cochran is a Mobile native who started his career as a police cadet with the Mobile Police Department. He spent 21 […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy