Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Char'Nese Turner
 3 days ago

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that the rationale parents use to keep their child unvaccinated “doesn’t make any sense.”

“We vaccinate children for a number of childhood diseases where the mortality of those diseases is far less than the mortality and the morbidity of COVID-19,” Fauci said on “Morning in America” on Thursday.

“It’s the responsibility of the parent to protect their child,” Fauci said. “You get as many children and as many adults as you possibly can, because each individual needs to be protected, and the more individuals that are protected, the better society does in controlling the outbreak.”

The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58% nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19% for all age groups, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Fauci says the number of severe child COVID cases are low, but that may not be comforting if it’s your child in the hospital.

“When you compare the hospitalizations and severe illness in young children, compared to adults, particularly the elderly, there’s no doubt that the likelihood of getting seriously ill of a child is less than for an adult when you’re dealing with COVID-19,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that children do not get seriously ill.”

Children ages 5 to 11 have only been eligible to get vaccinated since November. Nearly 78% of people age five and older have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC . Fewer than 15% of U.S. children in that age group have been fully vaccinated, federal data shows. Children younger than five are not yet eligible to get a shot.

“Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in a hospital from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them. That is avoidable,” Fauci said.

Facui says the country’s best defense for children is vaccination. He urged parents to “think about the individual safety of the children.”

Comments / 15

Jethro Tull
3d ago

Nothing the government, “Falsie”, the WHO or CDC has said makes any sense especially since they contradict themselves and each other every odd week.

Reply
10
julie wagoner
3d ago

Fact: The creator of the mRNA has said do NOT give it to CHILDREN. FKwad Fauci wants CHILDREN to be poisoned with this toxic cocktail. Think about that.. Who are FMwad Fauci's friends, cohorts and colleagues? Think about that. Now ask yourself WHY FKwad Fauci wants CHILDREN to get this toxic cocktail.....

Reply(1)
5
Johnny Buxton
2d ago

We DO NOT use kids to test experimental vaccines it's bad enough you are using the general public to test this EXPERIMENTAL Vax but kids, not no but HELL NO! just try and force it on my kids, and I know I do not just speak for myself but for the thousands and thousands of parents in the USA who are smart enough to recognize when some political figure is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Reply(1)
3
 

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
