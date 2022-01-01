ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing icon Klitschko makes Ukraine war claim

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiev mayor and ex-heavyweight champ Vitali Klitschko has joined the military, claimed Ukraine is at war and reportedly insulted Russian president Vladimir Putin. Legendary fighter Vitali Klitschko has joined Ukraine's military reservists, with the mayor of Kiev claiming the country is at war and reportedly making a remark about Vladimir...

Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS

