ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Official: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP1ax_0dafYafh00

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and that three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains northwest of Denver.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.

The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.

Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit by Thursday’s blaze, but Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday that was due to confusion inherent when agencies are scrambling to manage an emergency.

Pelle said officials were organizing cadaver teams to search for the missing in the Superior area and in unincorporated Boulder County. The task is complicated by debris from destroyed structures, covered by 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow dumped by a storm overnight, he said.

At least 991 homes were destroyed, Pelli said: 553 in Louisville, 332 in Superior and 106 in unincorporated parts of the county. He cautioned that the tally is not final.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Pelle said utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out. He said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at “one particular location.” He declined to give details.

The news came as an overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures Saturday compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.

At least 6 inches (0.15 meters) of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid the still-smoldering remains of homes. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

For the thousands of residents whose homes survived the conflagration, Red Cross shelter volunteers distributed electric space heaters as utility crews struggled to restore natural gas and electricity.

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000. More than 500 homes were feared destroyed.

The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers), was no longer considered an immediate threat.

Families forced to flee the flames with little warning began returning to their neighborhoods Friday to find a patchwork of devastation. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the fires.

“For 35 years I walked out my front door, I saw beautiful homes,” Eric House said. “Now when I walk out, my home’s standing. I walk out my front door and this is what I see.”

Cathy Glaab found that her home in Superior had been turned into a pile of charred and twisted debris. It was one of seven houses in a row that were destroyed.

“The mailbox is standing,” Glaab said, trying to crack a smile through tears. She added sadly, “So many memories.”

Despite the devastation, she said they intend to rebuild the house she and her husband have had since 1998. They love that the land backs up to a natural space, and they have a view of the mountains from the back.

Rick Dixon feared there would be nothing to return to after he saw firefighters try to save his burning home on the news. On Friday, Dixon, his wife and son found it mostly gutted with a gaping hole in the roof but still standing.

“We thought we lost everything,” he said, as he held his mother-in-law’s china in padded containers. They also retrieved sculptures that belonged to Dixon’s father and piles of clothes still on hangers.

As the flames swept over drought-stricken neighborhoods with alarming speed, propelled by guests up to 105 mph (169 kph), tens of thousands were ordered to flee.

With some roads still closed, people walked back to their homes to get clothes or medicine, turn the water off to prevent the pipes from freezing, or see if they still had a house. They left carrying backpacks and pulling suitcases or wagons down the sidewalk.

David Marks stood on a hillside overlooking Superior with others, using a pair of binoculars and a long-range camera lens to see if his house, and those of his neighbors, were still there, but he couldn’t tell for sure whether his place was OK. He said at least three friends lost their homes.

He had watched from the hillside as the neighborhood burned.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. … Just house after house, fences, just stuff flying through the air, just caught on fire.”

President Joe Biden on Friday declared a major disaster in the area, ordering federal aid be made available to those affected.

The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow until the overnight snowfall.

Superior and Louisville are filled with middle- and upper-middle-class subdivisions with shopping centers, parks and schools. The area is between Denver and Boulder, home to the University of Colorado.

Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hadn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.

Bruce Janda faced the loss of his Louisville home of 25 years in person Friday.

“We knew that the house was totaled, but I felt the need to see it, see what the rest of the neighborhood looked like,” he said. “We all know each other and we all love each other. It’s hard to see this happen to all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: From Wildfire To Snow Storm For New Year’s Eve

DENVER(CBS)- After hurricane force winds spark historically destructive fires near Boulder, Superior and Louisville, we have a major snow storm set to hit on New Year’s Eve. Winds gusted up to the strength of a category 3 hurricane! Credit CBS4 That was enough to knock down power lines and spark the days horrible wild fire along the Boulder Turnpike. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/30/breaking-all-residents-in-town-of-superior-ordered-to-evacuate-due-to-fire-threat/ Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Winds not go away completely overnight Thursday into Friday but, the will weaken considerably more than what we saw earlier in the day Thursday. Computer Wind Forecast just after midnight. Credit CBS4 Computer Wind Forecast for 7:30 am Friday .Credit CBS4 Relief is much too...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Turning ‘Every Stone’ For Temporary Housing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are scrambling to find a new roof over their heads after the Marshall Fire.  For some that home will be permanent, but many more just need a short-term solution. “I never in a million years thought it would target us,” said Audrey DeBarros, a longtime Louisville resident. Days after the shock of losing her home of 11 years on Mulberry Street, DeBarros is racing to find her family a place to stay. Since Monday, she’s called friends and her insurance company, as well as checked many listings, but has had little...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
AccuWeather

More snow to target Colorado communities ravaged by historic wildfires

AccuWeather meteorologists say an active weather pattern will continue across the nation's midsection as a storm from the Pacific Northwest targets the Rockies and eventually the Appalachians with accumulating snowfall. "Another wave of cold and snow will target portions of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado by Wednesday morning," said AccuWeather Senior...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Trail Offers Free Backcountry Safety Training In Colorado

MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4) – Holy Cross Ranger Station right off of Interstate 70 just past Vail is now a suggested stop for anyone planning to stay safe during backcountry adventures. The site in the White River National Forest has a training park a bit of the ways up a snow-covered hill where crews have hidden eight different avalanche transceivers, attached to wooden planks with pressure sensors. (credit: CBS) That’s designed to provide people looking to test out their own avalanche transceiver to find those buried under the snow and poke it with a pole to find it. “You really don’t get the rapid repetitions...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drought#Power Lines#Wildfire#Ap
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Boulder County Officials Running Out Of Room For Physical Donations For Marshall Fire Victims

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Communities and organizations from far and wide want to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. One of those groups was the Grace Baptist Church in Parker. They spent Sunday gathering supplies and water for the victims who lost everything in the fire. They also collected cash donations. (credit: Grace Baptist Church) Despite the outpouring of support, the Boulder County Sheriff is respectfully asking people to stop bringing physical donations, like food, clothing and household items. “We have hit the wall where food will spoil and won’t be able to be eaten and storage areas are so full the next option will be out in the snow,” he said. CBS4 has compiled several ways to help the victims which include volunteer opportunities.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
DENVER, CO
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy