College Sports

Cain scores 23 to lift Oakland over Youngstown St. 87-72

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Jamal Cain had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland topped Youngstown State 87-72 on Saturday.

Cain made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance, securing his second straight, and seventh total, double-double.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (9-4, 4-0 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 18 points and four blocks. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 13 assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Oakland totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Michael Akuchie had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1). Tevin Olison added 14 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.

