Sea Cliff, NY

Long Island woman accused of giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission

By Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

A Long Island woman is under arrest after allegedly giving a COVID vaccine to a teen without permission.

According to detectives, Laura Parker Russo, 54, gave an injection of what is believed to be a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old boy inside her home in Sea Cliff.

The teen then went home and told his mother what happened. His mother had not given permission or authority to have her son receive the vaccine and immediately called police.

After an investigation, officials discovered that Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines.

Russo was then placed under arrest, and is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

Russo is set to appear in court on Friday, January 21.

C. Vanessa
7d ago

Terrible reporting, first off where did she get that vaccine from? Is she in the medical profession? How is she acquainted with the 17 year old? Does she have children and is he a friend of her child ( ren) ? Did she administer any other vaccines to anyone else? Are the authorities sure it was a genuine vaccine? Did the 17 year old ask for the vaccine or did this woman force it on him? What kind of punishment is she facing, such as a fine or jail time ?

Rubinsky
7d ago

This is bad on all fronts. Regardless of who - what or where. Not your child it's definitely not your call. 🙏🏽🙏🏽

