Long Island woman accused of giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission

A Long Island woman is under arrest after allegedly giving a COVID vaccine to a teen without permission.

According to detectives, Laura Parker Russo, 54, gave an injection of what is believed to be a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old boy inside her home in Sea Cliff.

The teen then went home and told his mother what happened. His mother had not given permission or authority to have her son receive the vaccine and immediately called police.

After an investigation, officials discovered that Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines.

Russo was then placed under arrest, and is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

Russo is set to appear in court on Friday, January 21.

NJ Burkett has the Eyewitness News exclusive.

