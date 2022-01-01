ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azore scores 24 to lead Texas-Arlington past Troy 62-57

David Azore had 24 points as Texas-Arlington edged past Troy 62-57 on Saturday.

The Mavericks scored the game's final 10 points, including seven from Azore.

Shemar Wilson had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added four blocks.

Efe Odigie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (10-5, 1-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Duke Deen added 12 points. Zay Williams had 12 rebounds.

