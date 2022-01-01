What is on the docket for Indiana’s 2022 General Assembly?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the Ohio River are getting ready to return to Indianapolis or Frankfort.

The legislative sessions in Indiana and Kentucky both start on January 4. Despite major pushes over the past several years to legalize marijuana in Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes says supporters should not hold their breath this year.

“I don’t support it. I understand that there is medical benefit, to some degree with the marijuana plant but I also have to ask, do we need another drug, right now? “Senator Tomes says he does expect education to be a major focus in Indianapolis during the General Assembly, however.

