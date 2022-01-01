ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is on the docket for Indiana’s 2022 General Assembly?

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the Ohio River are getting ready to return to Indianapolis or Frankfort.

The legislative sessions in Indiana and Kentucky both start on January 4.  Despite major pushes over the past several years to legalize marijuana in Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes says supporters should not hold their breath this year.

“I don’t support it. I understand that there is medical benefit, to some degree with the marijuana plant but I also have to ask, do we need another drug, right now? “Senator Tomes says he does expect education to be a major focus in Indianapolis during the General Assembly, however.

Comments / 107

Diane Wright
3d ago

how about the tax's we could collect to fix our Roads. Absolutely ridiculous Indiana will be one of last states to legalize marijuana. The benefits far out way the negative. Another drug that is completely natural that has bee used for thousands of years for medical purposes. Not to mention other benefits from the plant its self. Vote the politicans out who don't want it legalized. My word the things our state could do with the tax money

Reply(10)
32
Tammara Mullen
3d ago

Peer review documentation demonstrates the benefits of marijuana and decline in opiate overdoses and related deaths falls in states where it is decriminalized

Reply(2)
19
Home Less
3d ago

wake up dammm asss and do it cause it will help people that are sick and need it cause people are going to Michigan to get it and u guys are missing out on that tax money that u guys can get

Reply(2)
18
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

