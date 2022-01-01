ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Let’s Go Brandon” vehicle may show up at NASCAR races this year

By Lauren Barry
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Last month, we reported that “Let’s Go Brandon” wrapping paper was proving to be a hot holiday item. As the new year starts, the phrase could now be referenced on Brandon Brown’s own NASCAR vehicle.

Brown , a 28-year-old who competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the Brandonbuilt Motorsports team, inadvertently started the “Let’s Go Brandon” trend when he won an Oct. 2 race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Atlanta, Ga. While he was being interviewed by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, the speedway crowd shouted “F**ck Joe Biden,” which Stavast instead said were cheers of “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Since then, it has become a popular phrase for conservatives, who use it as a tongue-in-cheek way to say what the crowd was actually cheering about our current president. Months later the trend is still going strong.

So strong that a cryptocurrency – albeit a near-valueless one, according to The Washington Post – has taken the phrase as inspiration for its name, LBGcoin.

This cryptocurrency is behind the project to redesign Brown’s NASCAR vehicle. According to a press release , LBGcoin signed on to be Brandonbuilt Motorsports full season primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“In 2022, BMS driver Brandon Brown will sport an eye-catching red, white, and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NXS season,” said the release.

Brown has confirmed the partnership in a tweet.

Shortly before the deal was announced Brown wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek about how he feared he would lose sponsorships due to his association with the phrase.

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” said James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

According to the press release, Brown is the first NASCAR driver to land multiple crypto deals.

However, The Washington Post reported Saturday that NASCAR had not yet approved Brown’s partnership with LGBcoin, per an unnamed source familiar with the organization’s governing body deliberations. NASCAR must approve all racing bodies and paint schemes.

Comments from NASCAR President Steve Phelps, could indicate that NASCAR would be hesitant to approve the divisive message, said the outlet.
Phelps has worked to make the sport more inclusive and remove the Confederate flag from events.

He has also called NASCAR’s connection to the “Let’s Go Brandon” trend “unfortunate,” and has said he would block use of the phrase used in conjunction with the NASCAR logo or trademarks.

