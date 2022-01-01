50 Cent had to redo NYE countdown due to wild club crowd

50 Cent was met with a roaring crowd in Miami. Getty Images for E11EVEN

50 Cent brought the house down as the clock struck midnight at E11EVEN Miami, causing him to have to do the countdown a bit late.

We hear the “In da Club” rapper arrived with a group of 20 on the red carpet at 11:30p.m.

When he took the stage 15 seconds before midnight “everyone was cheering his name so loud that he couldn’t do the countdown,” said an attendee. “All the smoke machines went off at midnight and he went right into ‘P.I.M.P’.”

Club goers didn’t miss out entirely on getting a countdown.

“After his first song he did the countdown at 12:02,” said the source, before going into hits like “Candy Shop” and “Disco Inferno.”

Following his 30-minute set, Fiddy was spotted hanging out with girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines at a private table, where he was served his own brand of booze, Le Chemin Du Roi Brut, as well as Branson VSOP Cognac.

50 Cent celebrates New Year’s Eve 2022 at E11EVEN in Miami.

Later, the hip hop star and Haines were spotted at jiggle joint Gold Rush Cabaret — where he popped 10 more bottles of his Le Chemin bubbly.

“He partied till the wee hours of the morning with dancers and friends,” said a spy.

The rapper had to redo the NYE countdown once he hit the stage.

Back at E11even, we hear Grammy nominated rapper Roddy Ricch, who played the club just days before, went on stage at 4:30a.m. to perform in front of guests including G-Eazy and rapper Jack Harlow.

Also seen at the megaclub were Dutch soccer star Ryan Babel, Formula One champ Max Verstappen, rapper Saint Jhn, and “Million Dollar Listing” broker Ryan Serhant.