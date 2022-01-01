ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Scott’s Run is Done” Reports Portrayer Kin Shriner of ‘General Hospital’ Character

By Errol Lewis
soapoperanetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the case against Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is all wrapped up, it looks like we’ll be seeing less of Scott Baldwin on “General Hospital.” Days before the new year kicked off, actor Kin Shriner announced that his current run on the daytime drama series has come to an...

www.soapoperanetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!

Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Chad Duell Doubles Down On the Move That Made Us Go ‘Whoa’: ‘He Had It Coming’

The fans are choosing sides in the conflict that’s already gotten ugly. In a move that caught us completely by surprise (but in hindsight, we should’ve seen coming from a mile away), the December 29th episode of General Hospital gave us Michael facing off against Scotty and socking the smug lawyer right in the jaw. It was the punch heard ’round the world as the increasingly hot-headed Corinthos heir went after the man who forced “Mike” and Nina’s Nixon Falls affair to light — and likely imploded Sonny and Carly’s marriage in the process!
TV SERIES
TVLine

Shocker: General Hospital Kills Off Luke

One of daytime television’s most iconic figures has been laid to rest. On Monday’s General Hospital, it was revealed that Luke Spencer — the character played by Anthony Geary until the actor’s exit in 2015 — died off screen. As Luke’s most recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott), revealed to his shocked soul mate Laura (Genie Francis), the Port Charles legend perished in a cable car accident in Austria. At the end of the hour, it was strongly implied that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) engineered the “accident.” Geary left GH‘s full-time ranks in July 2015 (he returned briefly in 2017 to facilitate...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Reveals the Soap-Star-Studded New Project That’ll Leave You Laughing — Plus, Relive Scotty’s Life… in Pictures!

The daytime icon had no sooner finished his latest stint in Port Charles than he’d revealed what’s next. After scaring General Hospital fans to death by tweeting that “Scotty’s run is done,” Kin Shriner revealed that he’d taken part in the soap spoof Truth + Consequences. “I had a lot of laughs with my friend Jim Warren doing some vignettes with some legends of daytime for a five-part series on [YouTube] in a few days,” he shared.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Canyon News

Peter August Returns To PC On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—He was always a villain and to see Peter August come into his villain role fully on “General Hospital” has become a treat. Peter found himself FINALLY back in Port Charles and under strict watch at the hospital after being shot. Peter’s shenanigans has placed plenty of lives in danger and upended many lives as well people. Peter has enjoyed taunting members of the Port Charles community, first Maxie, then Britt, then Austin, who is very protective of Maxie and might be angling Maxie’s friend to get information on Louise’s location.
TV SERIES
MLive

Fired ‘General Hospital’ actor sues ABC over vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former “General Hospital” cast member Ingo Rademacher has sued ABC after being fired for not complying with the network’s COVID vaccine mandate. The irony is that the behind-the-scenes drama is more compelling than anything his character, Jasper Jacks (aka Jax), has done on the long-running soap opera in quite some time.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Constance Towers Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL (REPORT)

With the Cassadine family regaining prominence, it’s the perfect time for Constance Towers to return to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Helena! “Good news for fans of Helena Cassadine,” reported a Facebook page for the actress. “Constance Towers will be taping in December for an upcoming episode of GH. We will post the airdate when we have more details.”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Tracy Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tracy Quartermaine remains a fan-favorite on GENERAL HOSPITAL even though the character hasn’t been seen since 2017. Jane Elliot originated the character back in 1978 and has played Tracy on and off over the years leading up to her 2017 retirement. Although in 1989 she took maternity leave and was temporarily replaced with soap actress Christine Jones (Janice, ANOTHER WORLD; Catsy, RYAN’S HOPE; Pamela, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). In 1996, Elliot even crossed the character over to ABC sister soap THE CITY where she remained until its cancellation in 1997. She returned to GH in 2003 and remained until her 2017 departure. Although the actress said she’d retired, fans were elated to learn that she reprised her role from December 2019 through February 2020 and again from November 2020 through January 2021. Then, in January 2022, Tracy popped up again!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kin Shriner
Person
Cynthia Watros
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

It’s been a minute since General Hospital recast Porter Fasullo as Jason and Sam’s son, Danny, and now, the young actor is looking back at his stay in Port Charles with a heart that’s full of gratitude. “I had such a great time being Danny” on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Canyon News

Sonny, Nina Exposed On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I wondered just how long Sonny Corinthos and Nina Reeves would be able to keep their secret love affair in Nixon Falls on “General Hospital.” Now, let me be crystal clear, I am in no fashion rooting for a Sonny and Nina love affair in Port Charles, they have some chemistry, but it’s NOT as explosive as Sonny and Carly, but it feels like CarSon might be headed for a split and that is something I never expected.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Address Fan Outrage Over the Seemingly Imminent End of ‘CarSon’

The actors have some words of wisdom for upset fans. It’s official. Thanks to Willow (and, in no small part, Scotty) the Nixon Falls cat is out of the proverbial bag on General Hospital. Carly and, well, everyone now knows about the affair between Nina and “Mike,” and it looks like the Corinthos clan is in for one bumpy ride. And that, of course, has fans up in arms.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Vespa#Fl#Gh#Generalhospital#Kinshriner
Soaps In Depth

Watch GENERAL HOSPITAL’s New Holiday Promo!

’Tis the season… for special holiday greetings from your favorite stars! GENERAL HOSPITAL released its new holiday promo where the actors and actresses on the soap wish you and yours all the best this holiday season!. The absolutely adorable Jophielle Love (Violet) kicks things off by holding up a...
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Porter Fasullo Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The role of Danny Morgan was recast back in the Nov. 24 episode but a month later, the previous portrayer, Porter Fasullo, said a heartfelt goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. He shared his message along with a series of photos of himself posing in front of the GH stage door by himself and with some of his castmates.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Soaps In Depth

Scarlett Fernandez Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Charlotte will have a new look soon as Scarlett Fernandez has revealed that she’s leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity that [executive producer] Frank Valentini and [casting director] Mark Teschner gave me in 2016,” she shared on Instagram. “Playing Charlotte Cassadine was my...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy